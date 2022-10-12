The South Tyneside Magic Festival – now in its 18th year – is returning to The Customs House from October 13 to 16 October.

Performers from as far away as the USA, Portugal and Spain will be taking to the stage with everything from mentalism and close up magic, to manipulation and illusions for what promises to be a highlight of the four-day festival.

The line up for the first of two gala shows on Friday, October 14, includes Dani DaOrtiz, known for his amazing cardmanship, and American Gregory Wilson, otherwise known as ‘The Honest Conman’, who will be showcasing deception skills so advanced that FBI and US Homeland Security have sought out his expertise.

Arkadio.

Also appearing will be former Britain’s Got Talent star, Alan Hudson and skilled card manipulator, Arkadio.

Compering the event is actor, writer, comedian and juggler Steve Royle.

Cllr Joan Atkinson, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council, with responsibility for culture, leisure and the visitor economy, said the gala shows are always a magical “tour de force”.

She said: “The festival has grown so much that people now come from far and wide to attend, while performers travel across the globe to South Shields to take part,” she said.