Joe Caffrey has been a successful stage and screen actor for 30 years and will play the role of Steven in Ben Gettins’ first play, Wearmouth, staged from Monday, September 4 to Wednesday, September 6 at the Customs House in South Shields.

Joe trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA). His theatre work includes major roles in Billy Elliot and The Pitmen Painters in London’s West End, at Shakespeare’s Globe and many major regional and national tours.

His most recent role was at the Sunderland Empire where he played a lead role in The Sunderland Story, a play about the history of SAFC.

Joe’s TV work includes Vera, Wolfblood, Doctors, The Bill, Byker Grove, Badger, Hetty Wainthropp Investigates and Spender. He has also been in movies Captain Marvel II, Victoria and Abdul, and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.

Wearmouth explores the struggles of two Sunderland supporters who meet on Wearmouth Bridge every SAFC match day.

There they navigate their way through their own mental health struggles, the ever-changing world around them and the trials and tribulations of Sunderland Football Club.

Joe said: “It’s a great play; very moving with some witty and clever dialogue. I enjoyed reading it and I can’t wait to start rehearsals.

The play will be performed at the Customs House in South Shields. Sunderland Echo image.

“It’s about two men who are, in their own ways, desperate. It’s an exploration of grief, an area I think men in particular find difficult to cope with.

“There’s a big age gap between my character and Luke, played by Jake Jarrett. I become like a father figure to Luke, but it’s very much a two-way relationship, with each of them helping and supporting the other.”

Ben, also an actor, said: “Since completing my training I’ve had a couple of great roles and I’ve also worked on the Creative Learning programme at the Sunderland Empire.

"It was while I was working at the Empire that I came up with the idea of Wearmouth and started writing the play.”