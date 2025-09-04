WHAT’S ON: Information event in Hebburn for people affected by Parkinson’s

A free information event and walking cricket taster session for people living with Parkinson’s will be held this Friday 5 September in Hebburn, South Tyneside.

The event is for anyone who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, their family and friends, to come along for information about Parkinson’s, meet others living with the condition, and try out walking or seated cricket in a friendly and relaxed environment, led by accessible cricket company CricketQube

The Parkinson’s information event will be held on Friday 5 September, 1:30-2:30pm, at Lukes Lane Community Centre, Hebburn, NE31 2BA.

Parkinson’s UK staff will be on hand to answer questions about living well with Parkinson's. Tea, coffee, and biscuits will be provided on the day.

A Parkinson's UK information stand

Around 166,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including around 370 people in South Tyneside.

On the day, attendees can chat to others living with Parkinson’s, find out information about the condition, and about local activities and support in their area. There will also be an opportunity to try walking or seated cricket using lightweight balls and bats with no experience or special clothing needed. The activity is designed for people with Parkinson's and can be adapted for all.

For more information or to book your free place, contact Kirsty McDowell, Area Development Manager, Parkinson’s UK, on 07964 036930 or email [email protected].

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is no cure. Someone is diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the UK every 20 minutes and by 2050, the number of people living with the condition worldwide will double to 25 million.

Parkinson’s UK is the leading European funder of Parkinson’s research and here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.