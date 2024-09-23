Young musicians's Gig Culture show at the 'Yellow Welly'

The project, Gig Culture, has been developed and run by The Cultural Spring Charity and funded through Arts Council England.

The young musicians have been meeting throughout the summer to create original songs based on archive images of various pubs, clubs and bands from the area, sourced and provided by South Tyneside Libraries, and inspired by stories gathered from local people about their experience of seeing artists and musicians in the borough.

The young musicians will be playing some of their songs at Hedworth Hall on Friday, September 27 (5.30pm – 7pm). The venue was chosen because of its link with local people and the stories the young people heard about people meeting their friends (and often their eventual spouses) when it was known as The Golden Slipper (or Yellow Welly).

There will be light refreshments available and the event is free but tickets need to be booked – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/gig-culture-showcase-tickets-1013571548787

Catherine Scott, Development Worker at The Cultural Spring Charity, explained: “Gig Culture is about celebrating 50 years of gigs in South Tyneside. The young people are aged between 13 and 23 and have been brilliantly creative. They've been supported by musicians Martin Trollope and Ani Sandwith.

“This performance is a sneak preview to the songs recently created, and the young people, who have formed four bands, will be working with Martin and other musicians over the coming months leading to a large event at The Word in December.

“We're still gathering stories so if people can't make the evening but have memories or want to talk to us, we’d love to hear from them, the project covers 1950s-2000s.”

“Another aim of the Gig Culture project is to bring the generations together through music. We hope the stories and memories from those who attended gigs throughout South Tyneside over the last few decades can inspire and inform a new generation of young musicians.”

If you have a story to tell about South Tyneside’s Gig Culture, email [email protected]

The Cultural Spring Charity is a project working in South Tyneside and Sunderland to increase engagement in the arts.

National Lottery Project Grants is Arts Council England’s open access programme for arts, museums and libraries projects. The fund supports a broad range of high quality creative and cultural projects that benefit people living in England.