17 big theatre shows and gigs heading to Sunderland

Here’s just some of the bigger events, for which tickets are still available. For a guide to outdoor shows and festivals see here.
1. Hamilton, Sunderland Empire, June
Hamilton is heading to Sunderland Empire on its first UK & Ireland tour. The hugely-popular show will make its Wearside debut with a six-week run from June 17 to July 26, 2025. It tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. | Submitted
2. Kid Creole & The Coconuts, The Fire Station, June
Kid Creole & The Coconuts head to The Fire Station on June 27 with The Creolian Bye Bye Birdy Tour. Expect music "that transcends the essence of tropical cool." | Submitted
3. Levellers, Fire Station, July
The last few tickets remain to see revered Brighton group the Levellers at The Fire Station on July 11, with special guests Bar Stool Preachers. Following two highly acclaimed ‘Levellers Collective’ acoustic tours and albums in recent years, the Collective is back with a UK tour. | Submitted
4. Derren Brown, Only Human Live, Sunderland Empire, July
Master of mind control and psychological illusion, Derren Brown, returns to Sunderland Empire with his brand new live show, Only Human from July 29 to August 2. The content of the show is still under wraps, but you can expect his usual mind-bending showmanship. | Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.