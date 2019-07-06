Watch video of how Sunderland's sea front Stack development could look
Video footage showing how Sunderland’s proposed new sea front container village could look has been released.
Danieli Holdings, the company behind Newcastle’s Stack, is hoping to bring the concept to Seaburn later this year after submitting a planning application to Sunderland City Council just over a month ago.
Built using a “stack” of shipping containers, assembled to create an enclosed village that can operate in all weather conditions, Danieli believes the scheme will deliver a “destination creative, social hub, that will surprise and delight people of all ages”.
Standing two-storeys high, Stack would sit opposite Seaburn’s promenade, adjacent to Seldon’s Leisure World, serving food, drink and a range of both indoor and outdoor family-orientated entertainment.
Sunderland-born Neill Winch, director at Danieli Holdings, said: “This video really does give a stunning glimpse into what Stack Seaburn could look like and the vibrancy of the place.
“We’ve been delighted by the response to our proposals. People from Sunderland and beyond seem to be really excited about it.
“We’re delighted by how the computer generated fly-through looks and really do hope to be able to bring this to life and deliver a fantastic new facility to my home-city.”
The video shows a predominantly two-storey structure, with a three-storey section on the front elevations, built using shipping containers, that will include a decked area on the first floor and a ground floor that will be animated with performers taking to a central stage.
Stack, which will come with a seven-and-a-half-year lease, is the first addition to Seaburn seafront to be announced by Sunderland City Council.
Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Seaburn plays a crucial role in our wider-city regeneration plan, which will see £1.5 billion invested in Sunderland over the next decade, and creating the vibrant family-orientated environment everyone wants from the seaside is key. Stack will play a major part in that.
“Add to that the wider programme of investment we have planned for Roker and the Seaburn promenade and we are transforming our seaside into a more vibrant, lively and contemporary place for future generations and for people from beyond to visit and enjoy.”