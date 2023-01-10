A new year brings fresh opportunities to try out some delicious new eateries across the region.
We are lucky to have some fantastic restaurants in South Tyneside, but which ones are considered to be the best by diners themselves?
Using Google reviews, we’ve put together the top places to eat across the South Shields and beyond.
1. Italianish Spanish
Italianish Spanish on Ocean Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 267 reviews. Customers have praised the site's welcoming staff and impressive prices.
Photo: Google
2. Lasun
Lasun on Dean Road is an Indian restaurant which has a 4.8 rating from 213 reviews. Customers enjoyed the cosy dining area and helpful staff.
Photo: Google
3. Sea Change
Sea Change on Ocean Road in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 104 review with praise put towards the vegetarian menu, fresh food and community work the site takes part in.
Photo: Google
4. Frydays
Frydays can be found on Smithy Street in the centre of South Shields. Thanks to the cheap prices and good range of fish options, the site has a 4.7 rating from 351 reviews.
Photo: Google