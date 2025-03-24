15 fabulous photos of the winners of the glittering North East England Tourism Awards

Epic outdoor spectacular Kynren was the big winner on the night, picking up two new awards for Volunteer of the Year, for the crew and team behind the event, and Tourism Festival or Event of the Year.

Delivered by England’s first Destination Development Partnership – Destination North East England, winners in some of the categories will now go on to compete at a national level at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, held in Brighton in June.

Chair of Destination North East England John Marshall said: “Every year these awards are a joy to be part of, offering us a moment to take time to recognise the fantastic businesses and individuals who contribute to our visitor economy.

“The introduction of the three new awards was a way of shining a light on even more incredible organisations, events and people who add to the visitor offer. The region’s tourism sector is moving into a new era with ambitious targets and stronger partnerships aiming to deliver on the region’s potential. Well done to everyone who received awards tonight.”

For a full list of the winners, see here

