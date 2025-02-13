360 Growth Partners welcome business development specialist to team

Newcastle-based business growth specialists, 360 Growth Partners, is expanding its team of experts by welcoming experienced business development specialist, Justine Joisce, as an Associate.

Justine has more than 30 years of marketing and business development experience in senior roles within national and regional consultancy and professional services organisations, including Addleshaw Goddard, Ward Hadaway and global life-science agency, ramarketing.

Commenting on her appointment, Justine said: “Where marketing focuses on building brand awareness and generating leads, business development nurtures these leads into long-term partnerships and profitable business opportunities.

“Combining my skills with the experienced marketing associates here at 360 Growth Partners offers a powerful mix. In my experience, SMEs that merge business development with marketing and focus on the entire customer lifecycle, from client acquisition to loyal customer, move beyond transactional relationships to long-lasting partnerships.

“I’ve seen great success with teams that have enabled a ‘business development mindset’ at every level within their organisation. It’s not always about hiring a sales team, it’s about unlocking the potential in your existing workforce and creating ambassadors within your organisation by giving them robust training, support and the tools they need to develop their skills.”

Justine joins 360 Growth Partners Director, Andrew Silver, and the team of experienced associates, including leadership development and HR associate Alice Ackroyd, marketing and digital marketing associates Samantha Legget and Anna Shepherd, and business technology associate Mark Jenkinson.

Working closely with the team, Justine focuses on helping translate ambitious growth strategies into actionable plans that empower teams to embed business development into their daily operations. She is known for driving growth and fostering enduring client relationships and is a trusted advisor and mentor, guiding organisations through transformative growth phases.

Speaking of the appointment, Director Andrew Silver said: “Justine has a unique set of skills that complement our existing expertise and strengthen our offering. She excels at embedding a business development mindset at all levels, enabling everyone to contribute to driving sustainable success.

“This might be through customer life-cycle planning, creating business developing processes and training and mentoring. Ensuring accountability and measurement are in place to analyse where success, and failure, lie is also important.

“Combining Justine’s expertise with that of our current associates creates a potent mix with the power to supercharge growth for our clients and I’m delighted to welcome her onboard.”