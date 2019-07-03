A great idea? Readers react as plans to build florist at South Shields Crematorium get green light
Plans to open a florist within the grounds of South Shields Crematorium have been both supported and slammed by members of the community.
The proposals, from South Tyneside Council, say the new florist will provide last-minute bouquets and arrangements for mourners attending funerals or paying their respects.
Despite complaints on social media when the idea for the scheme was announced, only one objection was submitted to the local authority. Planners have now approved the scheme.
The new business will be built in open ground close to the car park.
The council says the rear of the new building, which will have one full-time and two part-time staff members, will be ‘sympathetically positioned’ so funerals will not be disturbed.
Dozens of Gazette readers shared their view on the decision on social media, with many saying they ‘can’t see the problem’ with the business opening.
Others said the florist would profit from ‘grief-stricken’ and ‘vulnerable’ people, while some said they would prefer to see other improvements at the crematorium first.
Here is what you had to say on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:
Sheena Carmichael: “I visit Harton Cemetery regularly, often not on the spur of the moment, and I feel guilty if I visit without flowers. A florist there would be helpful and graves would benefit, easing the stress of dashing about. But at the crematorium I don’t see the true benefit to folk.”
Annelise Hamilton: “I think it's a great idea but of course there will always be objections.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Derek Campbell: “We have done without for hundreds of years so why now.”
Rob Morley: “I think that it's a very good idea and I think that they should have one at Harton Cemetery as well.”
Ste Dixon: “Makes perfect sense to me.”
Sonia Spence: “I don't see any point, there are loads of florists around.”
Marjorie Copp: “They’d be better making the crem bigger and more parking, too small as it is.”
Melissa Wilson: “Good idea for people who don’t know the area so can get them while they are there.”
Michelle Bastone: “More parking spaces are needed before a florist!”
Karl Nessworthy: “Disgusting and shameful. Profiteering from grief-stricken, vulnerable people.”
Chris Sales: “Less and less people are having flowers at their funerals.”
Brian Foster: “Can't see the problem myself. Its a bit like motorway service stations next to a motorway.”