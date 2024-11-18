Activity weekend for children’s charity in Newcastle funded by local housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An activity weekend for a children’s charity in Newcastle has been funded by local housebuilder, Barratt Homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The activity weekend, which has been organised by Smile For Life Children’s Charity, is for 30 youngsters at Broomley Grange Residential Activity Centre in Northumberland, all of whom have a disability, whether physical or emotional.

The weekend, which takes place this month, will include activities such as ziplining, archery, obstacle courses and team building challenges, all of which will be supported by trained staff and charity volunteers. The event comes as part of Smile For Life’s mission to ensure every disabled and disadvantaged youngster in the North East lives a full and happy life, and commitment to providing amazing opportunities for each and every one of them such as this one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funded activity weekend came from a £1,500 donation to the charity from Barratt Homes’ Community Fund initiative, which has its Sycamore Grove development within the local area.

Tell us what's happening in your area.

Speaking on the donation, Paula Gascoigne, CEO at Smile For Life Children’s Charity, commented: “Our aim is to put a smile on the face of every disabled and disadvantaged youngster in the North East. Therefore activity weekends such as these make such a huge difference in helping to empower the youngsters and improve their confidence, whilst having fun! We are extremely grateful to Barratt Homes for their support in helping us to fund our activity weekend.”

Vision

Emily Watson, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes’ Sycamore Grove development: “We’re so pleased to be dedicating this month’s Community Fund initiative to support the important work that Smile For Life Children’s Charity is doing across the region.

"As a local housebuilder, we strongly believe in supporting the local communities in which we build, and we would like to take this opportunity to encourage other businesses who may be able to support Smile For Life to get involved and support their vital vision of supporting our disabled and disadvantaged young people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barratt Homes’ Sycamore Grove development offers a selection of energy-efficient three and five bedroom homes in Walkergate. Offering the benefits of green open space with easy commuter links to both the coast and Newcastle city centre, Sycamore Grove is ideal for families and those looking for their forever home.

To find out more about information about Smile For Life Children’s Charity and to support their mission, please visit: smileforlife.org.uk/support-us/

To find out more about Barratt Homes’ Sycamore Grove development, please visit: www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev-001160-sycamore-grove/

To find out more about other developments within the region, please visit: www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/