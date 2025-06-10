The Alan Shearer Foundation has released a new look as the charity celebrates raising a total of £7 million.

Inspired by Shearer’s iconic raised arm goal celebration and brought to life through the message ‘Raise Your Hand to Help’, the rebrand is designed to amplify the Foundation’s voice and highlight its life-changing work according to the team behind the rebrand.

This arrives at a huge moment for the Foundation, which recently announced it had reached a £7 million milestone in total fundraising since 2006.

The Alan Shearer Foundation has unveiled its new look | Alan Shearer Foundation

That year, Shearer donated over £1 million from his testimonial match to a range of good causes, including £250,000 towards the building costs of what would become the Alan Shearer Centre.

The centre still supports the community as a highly specialist, respite, residential and social facility for people living with complex disabilities in West Denton.

Since then, Shearer has committed to raising the full running costs of the Centre every year, a figure that has grown from £250,000 to £320,000 annually to ensure services remain free of charge to the 5,000 members and families who rely on them.

“We’ve always had heart and purpose, but we knew we needed a brand that pulled everything together,” said Matt Bowmaker, Foundation Lead at the Alan Shearer Foundation. “Something that could help us reach new supporters, appeal to businesses, and properly showcase everything we do.”

The refreshed brand, which was produced by North Tyneside-based creative agency Cargo, has already rolled out across fundraising packs and new signage.

And for Shearer, that mission remains personal. “When I first got involved in this, I knew it would be special, but I never imagined just how many lives the Centre would go on to change,” said Alan Shearer.

“The people who use it, the families and the staff, they inspire everything we do. This rebrand isn’t just a new look. It is our way of making sure the Foundation keeps growing, keeps reaching more people, and keeps delivering the kind of support that makes a real difference. I am proud of what we have achieved, but we are not done yet.”

Designer Corey Stimpson, a lifelong Newcastle fan who once worked in the club shop at St James’ Park added: “This was more than just a job for us,” added Hart. “We’re passionate about working with causes close to our community, and this one was a real pinch-me moment.”

