Aldi offers virtual work experience to aspiring young people in Tyne & Wear

Young people in Tyne & Wear interested in exploring a career in retail can now sign up to Aldi’s virtual work experience programme. Open to students in the UK aged 13 and over, the free online course is designed to build skills and introduce students to the wide range of careers available in retail - from warehouse operations to office-based roles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created in partnership with Springpod, the programme includes a series of videos and guidance from Aldi colleagues, alongside interactive quizzes and activities.

Upon completion, participants receive a certificate to enhance their CVs or future applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Murphy, Training and Development Director at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, we understand that not everyone has access to in-person work experience. That’s why we’ve created a flexible virtual programme that allows participants to learn at their own pace, fitting around their schedules.

Virtual Work Experience

“This initiative not only provides young people with a real insight into what it’s like to work at Aldi but also makes it possible for them to experience this, no matter where they are in the UK.

“Since launching, we’ve already attracted more than 2,000 sign-ups and hope to inspire even more young people to explore careers in retail through this accessible and engaging platform.”

Aldi is also looking to recruit more than 500 new apprentices across the UK in 2025, with opportunities across stores and warehouse roles now live.

Young people interested in signing up to the virtual work experience can visit: https://www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/early-careers/apprenticeships