Shipbuilder A&P Group has reported the dockyard in Hebburn is full to capacity as it works on on four vessels from offshore.

The company provides ship repair, conversion and fabrication services for the marine and energy sectors.

Vessels Ulisse, Deepsea Worker and Cable Enterprise are currently at the site, benefiting from A&P Tyne’s expertise.

The A&P shipyard in Hebburn, South Tyneside.

Prysmian Group’s cable laying barge, Ulisse, has arrived at the site to undergo modifications which include the fabrication and installation of a new mezzanine deck, two new thrusters including compartments and lifeboat platforms.

Chris Davies business development manager at A&P – Marine, said: “We are delighted to welcome 2022 with a full facility, with a diverse range of vessels benefiting from A&P Tyne’s expertise.

“A&P Tyne’s facility is well placed to support the offshore and dredging markets and careful planning and flexibility enable us to keep with the growing demand from our customers.

“The simultaneous dockings of Ulisse and Barbarossa demonstrates the flexibility of A&P’s facilities, which enables us to deliver multiple programmes of works at any one time.

“The successes of the last few months reflect the hard work and dedication of our team throughout the pandemic and our long-standing relationships with clients and their returning vessels.”

Earlier this year the company published its most recent accounts, for the year ended March 31, 2021, in which turnover increased from £74.5million to £88.5million and operating profit jumped from £1.63million to £4.88million.

A&P Group is a leading provider of ship repair, conversion and marine services and heavy engineering expertise. Operating seven dry docks and extensive fabrication facilities across three strategic locations in the UK, A&P Group also has a business in Australia that provides ship repair services and support to the Royal Australian Navy.

Describing itself as one of the leading engineering business in the UK, A&P says it is is also “involved in a diverse range of fabrication and repair projects across a broad cross section of sectors including Defence, Marine, Oil and Gas, Subsea, energy, civil and nuclear”.

