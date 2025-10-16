Auctions business appoints two new staff to meet demand

Cormac Carr and Bethany Edwards

The Auctions department of full-service property firm, Bradley Hall, has appointed two members of staff to support with growing demand for the service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Hall’s commercial and residential Auctions department has welcomed Bethany Edwards and Cormac Carr following a successful first six months since the launch of this new service.

Bethany, who previously worked in the Valuations department of Bradley Hall’s Newcastle office, has moved to a new role as Auctions Coordinator, supporting clients across the country throughout the online Auctions process. Bethany brings with her a wealth of experience in client care and compliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cormac Carr joins as a Trainee Surveyor during his studies at Northumbria University and will be supporting the department and its clients with viewings, marketing and due diligence.

Bradley Hall has a strong track record of supporting placement students during placement year at university. Students can undertake an optional work placement year to enhance their knowledge and understanding of the property industry through experience in a workplace environment, with many returning to roles at Bradley Hall following completion of their placement year. The firm launched its online modern Auctions service earlier this year, with the service offering clients the option to complete within 28 days of sale. Bids are made and managed online with client support managed by its team of property experts.

Helen Wall, who heads up the firm’s Auctions service, said: “Auctions are an incredibly popular way to sell property due to efficient turnaround times and completion. With traditional conveyancing taking several months, for those who wish to sell or buy quickly it’s a great option. “There are many misconceptions around auction properties being dilapidated or low value, but we’ve experienced several properties selling for a significant amount above guide price, with some properties gaining dozens of bids.

“Since our launch earlier this year, we’ve sold a variety of residential and commercial properties varying in locations across the UK. The platform is incredibly easy to use with clients also supported by property experts, providing a convenient and efficient process for both sellers and buyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we launched the auction department, we appointed manager Louise McMorran who has vast experience in property auctions, and she is now joined by Bethany and Cormac to support our current workload. They’re an outstanding team and we’ve received great reviews from happy clients.

“We have also launched our Partner Agents programme - which allows Estate Agents across the UK to work in collaboration with Bradley Hall, allowing clients to sell quickly and securely via Auction, without the need to implement their own platform and benefiting from our team’s experience

Since the department was launched six months ago, the Auctions team has seen significant demand from clients and other estate agents keen to partake in the Partner Agents programme, allowing firms to offer their clients across the UK Auctions services without significant overheads.

Bethany Edwards, Auctions Coordinator, commented on her new role: “I have had a fantastic first few weeks within the Auctions department, supporting residential and commercial sellers and buyers across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a really exciting time for the Auctions department as we increase our listings and Partner Agents and I look forward to working with more clients in the near future.”

Bradley Hall is the North East’s largest full-service property firm, providing end-to-end support for residential and commercial projects through its 11 offices and 11 departments.

With recent offices open in Birmingham, Manchester and Cumbria adding to its established office network across thew North East and Yorkshire, the firm now has a national reach and has recently welcomed its 75th member of staff.

For more information on Bradley Hall and its Auctions service, visit https://www.bradleyhall.co.uk/end-to-end-services/auctions-service/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Follow Bradley Hall Auctions on social media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bradley-hall-auctions/ , https://www.instagram.com/bradleyhallauctions/ , https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581153292654