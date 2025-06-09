Bakery firm serves plan for three new shops

Staff at Dickson's new store Shiney Row.

A booming bakery business in South Tyneside is aiming to serve up three new shops across the North East this year.

The £500,000 investment by Dicksons saw the family-owned food business open its 35th shop in Shiney Row, Houghton-le-Spring, on Tuesday – creating eight new jobs.

The company also has also revealed plans to open two further stores – in Durham Road, Sunderland and in Peterlee – later this year.

Mike Dickson, the firm’s retail growth and development director, says the last few months have been “hectic, but exciting” at the 72-year-old business, which also included a major rebrand at the end of last year.

He said: “It’s certainly been a busy time for us all. The rebrand at the end of last year went brilliantly and coincided with the launch of our new Blyth store in Northumberland.

“After that, we got straight to work developing our three new sites and most importantly, creating new jobs for local people here in the region.”

He added: “Naturally we are thrilled to be serving residents in Shiney Row. Prior to the shop opening, their nearest Dicksons was either in Sunderland city centre or on Newbottle Street, but now we are on their doorsteps.

“We’ve been looking at this site for the last few years as it’s a popular high street with good parking.

"We think we will be right at home here.”

Company chiefs are now turning their attention to the new Peterlee store which aims to be open in September.

The building, which previously housed Poundstretcher, has now been split into smaller retail units.

This will be followed by the shop in Durham Road – which is part of a £10million retail development on the site of former Farringdon Police Station.

Mr Dickson added: “We are delighted to be creating 16 new jobs at two of our new sites and it is always pleasing when we can give empty buildings, like the old Poundstretcher, a new lease of life.

“We are also very excited to be part of the new Durham Road development, among many household names including B&M and Costa.”