Bank Holiday supermarket opening times in South Tyneside: hours for Asda, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi, Tesco and Lidl
The last bank holiday weekend of the year is approaching, with many of us looking forward to a three-day break.
If you are planning on making the most of the long weekend and cracking out the barbie one last time, here are all the supermarket opening times you need to know so you can stock up on supplies.
When is Sainsbury's open?
Opening hours for: Prince Edward Road, South Shields: Saturday, August 24 7am-9pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 8am-8pm.
Sainsbury's Local stores in Binchester Street, South Shields, and Station Terrace, East Boldon, are open from 6am-11pm each day, while the branch in Stanhope Road, South Shields, is open from 7am - 11pm.
When is Asda open?
Opening hours for North Road, Boldon Colliery, and Coronation Street, South Shields: Saturday, August 24 midnight-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 6am-8pm. Station Road, Hebburn: 7am-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 7am-8pm.
When is Morrisons open?
Opening hours for Viking Centre, Jarrow, and Ocean Road, South Shields: Saturday, August 24 7am-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 8am-7pm.
When is Aldi open?
Opening hours for Chichester Road, South Shields, and Glen Street, Hebburn: Saturday, August 24 8am-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 8am-8pm.
When is Tesco open?
Opening hours for Westoe Crown Villas: Saturday, August 24 7am-10pm; Sunday, August 25 7am-10pm; Monday, August 26 7am-10pm. Prince Edward Road: Saturday, August 24 6am-11pm; Sunday, August 25 6am-11pm; Monday, August 26 6am-11pm. Towers Place, Simonside: Saturday, August 24 6am-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 10am-4pm.
When is Lidl open?
Opening hours for Bloldon Lane, Tyne Dock, and Laygate: Saturday, August 24 8am-10pm; Sunday, August 25 10am-4pm; Monday, August 26 8am-8pm.