Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East’s Development Director announces retirement

Kerry Moore, Senior Land Manager, will be stepping into Neil Milburn’s shoes

Neil Milburn will retire from Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East after 24 years as its Development Director. He will step down from the role at the end of this month, and Kerry Moore, who is currently Senior Land Manager, is being appointed as his successor.

Neil joined the business back in May 2001 as Land Manager, where he climbed the ladder to Development Director in July 2004. He then embarked on a long and successful career with the housebuilder up until his retirement this month. Neil’s next chapter will see him take on a new role as a World War One Tour Guide, mainly in the Ypres area, where he will share his expertise with visitors of WW1 sites.

Kerry Moore joined the business in July 2002 as Construction Co-ordinator and progressed to Land Buyer in 2004, after graduating from Northumbria University with a Higher National Diploma in Construction Management. It was here that Kerry’s career with Barratt and David Wilson Homes began in the Land department through multiple positions, and then promoted to Senior Land Manager.

Retirement and promotion for Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East

Kerry will be stepping into Neil’s shoes in her new role as Development Director. Kerry will be responsible for overseeing the acquisition, appraisal, and development of land for residential projects. This includes identifying potential sites, negotiating deals, managing risk, securing planning approvals, and ensuring the successful delivery of projects in line with the business’ needs.

Neil Milburn, Development Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East commented: “It’s been such a privilege serving as Development Director for Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East for the past 24 years.

“I’ve been very fortunate in working with wonderful people, both internally and externally, that as a team have delivered exceptional homes in many great locations. These talented people are now great friends, whom I will cherish in my retirement. I’m now looking forward to this next chapter of my life and fulfilling my passion of being a World War One Tour Guide.”

Kerry Moore, Senior Land Manager at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East, added: “It’s been such a fantastic journey working with Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East, and I’m so pleased to have been promoted to Development Director. Having started in Construction and being given the opportunity to move into the Land department was a huge career highlight for me, which ultimately led me to this wonderful promotion.

“I am very lucky to be surrounded by great people within Barratt and the wider industry, including Neil who we are extremely sad to see go. I wish him a fantastic retirement and look forward to stepping into his role and delivering our business objectives.”

Carl Sobolewski, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East said: “I wish Neil a very happy and well-deserved retirement, who has achieved such a long and successful career with the business. Kerry’s promotion to Development Director is extremely well-earned, and I’m very pleased to welcome her to the Board of Directors. It’s been excellent watching her develop within the business, and I look forward to watching her lead the Land team even further.”

For more information on the career opportunities available at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East, please visit: https://jobs.barrattcareers.co.uk/vacancies/vacancy-search-results.aspx

For more information on Barratt Homes developments near to you, please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/

For more information on David Wilson Homes developments nearby, please visit: https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/