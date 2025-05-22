Bel Valves sets its sights on hydrogen and carbon capture markets

BEL Valves, which is renowned for the manufacture of high integrity valves and actuation, complete with control systems for oil and gas installations, has launched a new Hydrogen and Carbon capture department.

Aimed at positioning the Newcastle-upon-Tyne based manufacturer at the forefront of the clean energy sector, the department is headed by business development director, Steve Carty and will see BEL Valves develop its world leading oil and gas valves to ensure they are suitable for the Hydrogen and Carbon capture markets.

Steve Carty said: “The UK Government is intent on transforming the North Sea into a clean energy hub, and it seems certain other Government’s around the world will follow suit as the move away from traditional sources of energy production gathers real momentum. This can’t be done without significant infrastructure development and so those who currently supply to traditional energy markets need to have products ready for the new ones or face missing out.”

“Since we were founded in the mid-1960s, our products have undergone regular review and redesign to ensure they meet the demands of advancing technology and ever more complicated infrastructure projects. A key element of which has been the adoption of a bespoke product development manufacturing process, which has led to the vast majority of our valves being designed, engineered and manufactured on a project specific basis.”

“Our aim with Hydrogen and Carbon capture is to diversify our products to be as successful in the clean energy markets as we’ve been in the traditional energy markets for the last 60-years.”

“We have the global reputation, the years of experience and the expertise and are confident that this will ensure that BEL Valves and its products are well positioned for every new Hydrogen and Carbon capture project, wherever in the world it is,” added Steve.

Founded in 1964, BEL Valves is a global leading manufacturer of high-integrity oil and gas valve technology and is looking to replicate this success across carbon capture and hydrogen services. The Newcastle-based company is renowned for the durability and performance of its bespoke products, its fast lead times, full life cycle service options and tailored engineering solutions.

For further information visit www.belvalves.com