Bellway ball raises more than £41,000 for Cancer Research UK

A Gateshead-based housebuilder has raised more than £41,000 for Cancer Research UK at its annual charity ball in Gateshead.

Staff and partners from Bellway North East attended the glitzy occasion at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead in Bottle Bank, on Saturday, October 12.

A comedian entertained the guests, followed by music from live band Central Avenue.

There was also a luxury raffle for prizes which included a £5,000 garden makeover, a £1,000 flooring voucher, a four-night stay at Flamingo Land, 2 night Experience at Matfen Hall, £250 restaurant vouchers plus various golf days and beauty vouchers, all kindly donated by Contractors for Bellway.

Donations made on the night were double matched by the housebuilder.

The money raised will go to Cancer Research UK. Bellway has been supporting the charity for the past eight years and is aiming to raise £4 million nationally for the organisation by the end of 2024.

Bellway North East Sales Director Emma Chesterton said: “Once again our annual charity ball proved to be the highlight of the Bellway North East social calendar, when everyone put on their glad rags and got together to have a great night out.

“We would like to take this opportunity to pass on our gratitude to the staff and management at the splendid Hilton Gateshead Newcastle for looking after us so well and for ensuring that the night went well. I would also like to thank my colleagues for backing this annual event – which was first held in 2018 – and for digging deep into their pockets to help raise £41,852.55 for Cancer Research UK.

The charity ball raised £41,852.55 for Cancer Research UK.

“Our suppliers and subcontractors purchased the tables and raised a large amount of the total, so we would also like to thank them for their generosity.

“We are very proud of the close relationship we have with Cancer Research UK which has seen staff at Bellway embrace the challenge to raise as much money as we can to support the incredibly important work the charity carries out. It is great to know that the money we have raised will help to fund research into identifying treatments that could add months, or even years, of life for patients with this terrible disease.”

Cancer Research UK is a registered charity dedicated to beating cancer through research and raising awareness, funding scientists, doctors and nurses working on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Bellway North East, which is based at Kings Park in Gateshead, is building new homes across Tyne and Wear and Northumberland.