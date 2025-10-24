Bellway widens opportunities for employees through new future leaders programme

A cohort of 30 people have embarked on the new CMI-accredited Good Foundations Built with Us programme, comprising 22 external graduates starting out on their careers in the housebuilding industry alongside eight existing Bellway employees who applied internally to the scheme. x8g3qyt

The new employees were inducted into the two-year programme via a three-day residential stay in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, including visits to the housebuilder’s head office in Woolsington and its Western Grange development in Killingworth.

Participants have been employed in various disciplines across the company, which has 21 divisions across the UK. On completion of the two-year programme in August 2027 they will receive accreditation from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI).

Included in this year’s cohort are:

Ellen Parkes Calzado – Land and Planning Graduate for Bellway Yorkshire, based in Leeds

Harry Dunkerley – Sales Graduate for Bellway Manchester

Connor Gallagher – Land and Planning Graduate at Bellway Scotland East, in Livingston

Ashleigh Law – Land Graduate at Bellway Scotland West, in Hamilton

Joshua Meikle – Land Graduate at Bellway North East, in Gateshead

Lucie Williams – Assistant Accountant at Springstead Village in Cambridge.

Lucie joined the Bellway Latimer joint venture at Springstead Village two years ago and is one of Bellway’s internal employees who applied through the Good Foundations Built with Us initiative.

The 30-year-old, from Somersham, near Cambridge, said: “I was able to join this year’s programme although I don’t have a degree. I found out about the initiative on Bellway’s intranet system, called Pathway, and noticed an article about Good Foundations Built with Us.

“I applied to be on the course and I was delighted to be accepted. Alongside the programme I am studying AAT Level 4 Diploma in Professional Accounting. My ultimate aim is to qualify and then become a Chartered Accountant.”

Ashleigh has joined Bellway after graduating with a geography degree from the University of Glasgow in July.

The 22-year-old, from Glasgow, said: “I saw Bellway’s programme on social media and it appealed to me because it offered deeper insights into some areas of my degree such as development, so it felt like the natural next step. Additionally, since Bellway is committed to five per cent of the workforce in ‘earn and learn’ positions I felt like there would be a strong support system.

“The induction in Newcastle was a great opportunity to spend time getting to know our cohort. I have really enjoyed Bellway's social and collaborative nature so far and I’m really excited about the charity and business projects ahead and the chance to meet with the wider group again.

“My long-term goals are to continue growing my career at Bellway. One day, I hope to mentor future graduates, offering them the same support and guidance I’ve received.”

Harry, who has a degree in business management from Manchester Metropolitan University, has joined Bellway’s Manchester division.

The 22-year-old, who lives in Manchester, said: “I was originally drawn to Bellway’s strong reputation for quality and its commitment to sustainable development.

“The structured nature of the programme, with clear progression opportunities, made it an ideal way to start building a long-term career. Ultimately, I want to lead a team that drives innovation and helps shape the future of Bellway’s developments, combining commercial success with a genuine focus on people and sustainability.”

Matthew Fletcher, Group Future Talent Development Co-ordinator, said: “It is great to welcome the latest cohort of future leaders on our ‘Good Foundations Built with Us’ programme.

“As an Employer of Choice, we invest in our people to ensure that they have the training and ongoing development necessary to progress their careers and deliver work they can be proud of.

“This year we have opened up the programme to existing employees who have the potential to be future leaders. This is part of our commitment to promoting opportunities for a wider range of applicants and driving greater diversity within leadership roles, to support the long-term growth of the business.”

New future talent opportunities with Bellway will be available in 2026. Apprentices and graduates can pre-register with their details at https://www.bellwaycareers.co.uk so they can be contacted about opportunities when they open.

Some of the 2025 cohort of Bellway's new Good Foundations Built with Us programme at Western Grange in Killingworth

Bellway North East Site Manager Bobby Atkinson talks to some of the programme participants inside a home under construction at Western Grange

Assistant Accountant Lucie Williams, who works for Bellway at Springstead Village near Cambridge