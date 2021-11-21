Best of South Tyneside sponsor 'so proud' of borough and its 'wonderful ambassadors'

South Tyneside Council says it is proud to support the Shields Gazette’s Best of South Tyneside awards in 2021.

Bosses say civic pride runs through the veins of South Tyneside and the awards ‘provide an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our residents and businesses’.

The council provides a wide range of services for over 150,000 people in South Tyneside.

From bin collections, customer services, business support, leisure centres, libraries, fostering and adoption services, social care for adults and children and many more. It also provides a safety net for those who need it most. The council is there to support residents and businesses through hardship and crisis whilst still providing the vital services that people rely on.

A statement said: “As a co-operative council, we recognise those in our communities who also work to support the people and place of South Tyneside. These community champions make a huge positive impact to others and we are delighted to see them recognised through these awards.

Coun Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council said: “South Tyneside Council is proud to sponsor the Best of South Tyneside Awards. It is wonderful to see the passion and determination of these individuals, businesses and groups honoured in this way.

“On behalf of the Council, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the recipients of these awards for all their incredible work and dedication. They are wonderful ambassadors for our Borough.”

Also supporting The Best of South Tyneside Awards this year is sponsors including South Tyneside College, JML, Harlow Printing, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Goldfinch Estate Agents, and Barbour.

This year, the hunt to find worthy winners for awards, which included Fundraiser of the Year, Child of Courage, Covid Hero, Community Champion and Child of Achievement, attracted a bumper list of nominations.

Judges have drawn up the shortlist which will be revealed soon and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on December 15.

Watch out for more details coming soon on which of a fantastic field of entries has made it to the shortlist.

