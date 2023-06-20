Andrew Dawson of Castle Building Services.

Castle Building Services, which is based at Habburn’s Monkton Business Park, has secured a contract to provide full mechanical, electrical and public health services at Beatlie ASN School Campus, Livingston, in Scotland.

The contract win follows hot on the heels of it winning a £3m contract for the rebuilt of a school, in West Lothian, Scotland.

For the Livingston contract, the company, which employs 50 staff in Scotland and has offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow, was appointed by the main contractor, Morrison Construction.

How the new school will look.

It will be supplying full mechanical, electrical and public health services on the £14m project including ventilation,cooling, heating, domestics, drainage, life safety systems, internal and external lighting.

Castle Building Services managing director, Andrew Dawson, said: “Beatlie, will have a positive impact on young people, families and the community of West Lothian.

“We are proud to play a role and thank Morrison Construction for its confidence in our ability to deliver.”

He added: “We are continuing to build on our long-standing relationship with Morrison Construction and have a strong portfolio of contracts within the education sector.

"Each one provides us with great pride and satisfaction as we are able to see, at first hand, how enhanced educational facilities can better enable pupils to flourish.”

Allan Cunningham, operations director for Morrison Construction, said: “Working with supply chain members who share our values is a key part of our sustainable growth strategy and I am delighted that we have been able to appoint Castle once more.

“We have built strong, collaborative relationships and Castle are part of that process.”

Beatlie school will provide specialist education for pupils aged 3 to 18 with severe and complex educational and medical needs.

Earlier this year, Castle Building Services – which has over 150 staff – was also awarded the contract by UK Land Estates to be principal contractor for the refurbishment of the six-storey Axis Building on Gateshead’s Team Valley business park.