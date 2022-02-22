Boldon business wins £500,000 contact for refurbishment work at Newcastle University

Boldon-based HLA Services is set to continue its 18-year relationship with Newcastle University, afters securing a £500,000 deal to work on the university’s Great North House.

HLA Services provide facilities management, air conditioning, refrigeration, heating, ventilation services and catering equipment repairs to the North East.

The company, which was brought into the project by Bishop Auckland-based main contractor VEST Construction, will carry out a partial refurbishment of the five-storey building, focusing on improving sustainability and energy efficiency, including the replacement and modification of the existing mechanical services.

Paul Smith, director at HLA Services

Paul Smith, director at HLA Services, said: “We have established a long-term relationship with Newcastle University and have worked well with the team at VEST Construction for a number of years.

“Led by contract manager Mark Charlton, we are to undertake the full refurbishment work to Great North House.

“This will include the installation of a heat recovery ventilation system, a heating/cooling system, an air source heat pump, hot water generator and the removal of gas fired boiler plants.

“This will support the university’s aim of reducing carbon and net zero emissions by 2030.

“The project scope will include improvements to the fabric of the building and replacement of the existing plant to support the decarbonisation of the building and reduce carbon emissions.”

Gavin Vest, managing director at Vest Construction, added: “We were appointed by Newcastle University as the main contractor on the project and having worked with HLA Services previously, it was the natural fit for us to bring to the project.

“Our team, along with external suppliers, will be carrying out the internal and external building work.

“This will include new ceilings, cavity wall installations and the installation of new solar panels on the roof.”

With its headquarters in Boldon, and a new office in Teesside, HLA Services employs more than 100 people, with satellite offices in Cumbria and North Yorkshire.

HLA Services works with four of the region’s universities including Newcastle, Northumbria, Sunderland and Durham – where it supplies service and maintenance, air conditioning and local exhaust ventilation services or project-based work.

