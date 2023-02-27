The cinema is now facing closure as the Cineworld chain struggles to find a buyer following declaring bankruptcy and falling into administration last year. Boldon Cineworld underwent a refurbishment just two years ago as it reopened following months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The refurb added a superscreen auditorium, as well as an improved Starbucks.

In October 2022, the team at Boldon Cineworld celebrated its 25th anniversary by showing classic films from its opening year, 1997. They included I Know What You Did Last Summer, Men in Black and Air Force One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue is part of 129 cinemas across the UK and Ireland at risk of closure. The company announced it has a number of potential buyers, but none who are willing to pay for the whole business, which is currently £5billion in debt.

The brand has said it hopes to recover from bankruptcy protection before the middle of 2023 and is still fully operational. However, its future remains uncertain while proposals are reviewed.

A spokesperson for Cineworld said: "The company has now received non-binding proposals from a number of potential transaction counterparties for some or all of the group’s business. The company is reviewing such proposals in conjunction with its advisers and key stakeholders and, whilst no decision has been made as to whether to pursue a sale transaction, and the terms of any such transaction remain uncertain, based on the proposals received to date, it is not expected that any sale transaction will provide any recovery for the holders of the company’s equity interests."

Full list of 129 Cineworld cinemas at risk of closure

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cineworld operates 103 cinemas under the Cineworld brand across the UK and the Republic of Ireland and a further 26 under Picturehouse brand.

Cineworld cinemas at risk of closure