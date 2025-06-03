Boldon Colliery Post Office set to reopen at a new location - this is why
Newtown Post Office, which was based at Heron Foods, on East View, in Boldon Colliery, is set to reopen at a new location in July.
The move comes after Heron Foods resigned as a operator partner in June 2024.
According to the Post Office, it will open at its new site, at Premier, on Hedworth Lane, at 1pm on Friday, July 11.
The new Post Office will be open from 9am until 5.30pm, every Monday to Saturday - providing 51 hours of Post Office services to the local community per week.
While exact services haven’t been confirmed by the Post Office, the organisation states that “similar products and services will be available” that the former site provided.
The Post Office has confirmed that nearby roadside parking is available and there are local bus services in the surrounding area.
