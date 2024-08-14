Castle's new starter, from left, Arron Robertson, Paul McIntosh, Michael Parkin and Gary Lambton.

A building firm in South Tyneside is fast approaching the significant milestone of employing 200 staff.

Castle – which has it’s headquarters at Hebburn’s Monkton Business Park – has it announces a number of senior appointments across the business.

Michael Parkin joins as senior quantity surveyor, Gary Lambton, as senior site manager, Arron Robertson, as site manager, Paul McIntosh, as commercial manager and Georgina Archer as health, safety, environment, and quality controller.

With offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Teesside Castle, Castle has secured turnover in excess of £70million this year as it transitions into a principal contractor role, whilst maintaining its position as a mechanical, electrical and plumbing contractor.

Earlier this year, Castle was named principal contractor for a Northumberland Estates’ project at Wynyard Business Park, near Stockton-on-Tees – overseeing the creation of 52,000 sq ft of retail and 45,000 sq ft of trade space.

The development is set to attract key retailers such as Starbucks and a Sainsbury’s superstore and a range of businesses, including Howdens, Screwfix and Dove.

Castle managing director, Andrew Dawson, said: “We have recognised a clear gap in the market and we are committed to filling it.

“We have a clear vision for our future and our confidence is high, having been appointed to a number of prestigious projects, most recently, as principal contractor to the new retail and trade park in the Tees Valley.”

He added: “We welcome Michael, Gary, Arron, Georgina and Paul to the team. We have a current headcount of 186 and we will continue to add new people across all parts of the business.

“It is a great time to join Castle and as we move into the autumn, we have a number of exciting projects that we will be commencing, supported by our new starters.”

Michael Parkin said: “I have joined Castle at a very busy and exciting time.

“Having formerly worked at Surgo for three years, I know the industry and the North East construction sector is tight-knit and supportive.

"Castle has a strong reputation and I jumped at the opportunity to work at the company.

"Its vison, strong leadership team and progression routes stood out to me.”