British Engines group celebrates National Apprenticeship Week in South Shields with series of business initiatives and events

British Engines group is marking National Apprenticeship Week 2025 (February 10-16) by hosting a series of business initiatives and events this week to shine a spotlight on young apprenticeship talent across South Shields.

Rotary Power in South Shields is one of eight local companies within the engineering group that is both a major apprenticeship employer and championing the Department for Education’s ‘skills for life’ message, during what is the biggest week in the apprenticeship and skills calendar.

Starting today, the group is hosting a ‘Back to Basics’ initiative, where senior members of each company will experience life on the factory floor by switching places with current apprentices for the day.

On Wednesday, a team of six apprentices from the British Engines group have been invited to be put through their paces and learn new skills at a Military Challenge Day at the 101st Regiment Royal Artillery Army Reserve Centre in Gateshead. The day will be organised by the British Army in partnership with the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network and will provide a physical and mental challenge for those apprentices participating.

British Engines group apprentices with senior members of the team.

With the British Engines group recently launching its 2025 apprenticeship programme to provide opportunities to 35 people across the region, the week will conclude with a breakfast event on Thursday to celebrate all the firm’s apprentices, past and present.

Each event is designed to celebrate the diverse career pathways spanning engineering and business disciplines at companies such as Rotary Power in South Shields. One local apprentice to have benefited greatly from the British Engines Group apprenticeship programme is Joe Williams from South Shields who is a Machining apprentice at Michell Bearings.

Since the launch of its apprenticeship programme in 1966, the group has provided over 1,000 career opportunities across the North East, with a number of its senior staff having started their careers as apprentices. The company has a 92% retention rate of apprentices going on to work within the company following training, with around one in ten current employees undertaking an apprenticeship.

Paul Humphreys started his career as a mechanical and manufacturing engineer apprentice at the age of 16 in 1990. Since joining BEL Valves in 2003, he’s now progressed to the role of CEO of that group company.

Paul commented: “Having started as an apprentice over 30 years ago, I saw first-hand the many benefits of earning while you learn and gaining vital engineering skills and experience during the early stages of my career.

“The mentorship and practical training I received not only honed my technical skills but also equipped me with the leadership qualities that have been essential to my progression in the industry. I firmly believe that this model is key to developing future industry leaders and opening doors for young talent in engineering.”

Richard Dodd, Chief Executive Officer of the British Engines group, said: “Our apprentices are a core strength of all our businesses. National Apprenticeship Week is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the powerful impact that apprenticeships have on building lasting careers in the manufacturing and engineering industry. During the week, we are not only recognising individual achievements but also reaffirming our commitment to developing a skilled, diverse workforce that drives long-term and importantly sustainable business growth.”

2025 will be the 18th National Apprenticeship Week with further information available at www.nationalapprenticeshipweek.co.uk.