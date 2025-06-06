Building firm celebrates another 'doorstep' contract

Adrian Bartle of UK Land Estates with Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle.

A building firm in South Tyneside has landed another major contract “on the doorstep”.

Castle, which has its headquarters on the Monkton BusinessPark, in Hebburn, has been appointed as principal contractor for the full refurbishment of a 50,000 sq ft industrial unit at Boldon Business Park.

The project, by UK Land Estates involves the conversion of the former Faltec UK factory.

The contract comes just months after Castle won the contract to deliver the relocation of South Tyneside College from its current site Westoe site into the heart of the town centre, including the construction of a new 15,000sq m campus.

Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle, said: “Being based in South Tyneside we are always very keen to win contracts such as this, especially as Castle has deep roots in the local area with a large percentage of our colleagues coming from the borough.

"We are, once again, very proud to support UK Land Estates and to further strengthen our relationship with a company that is having a huge impact on the regeneration and economic growth of the North East.”

With its headquarters in Hebburn and bases in Edinburgh and Glasgow, Castle employs 200 staff.

It has a long-standing relationship with UK Land Estates, who appointed the company as principal contractor for two major projects at its Team Valley Trading Estate in Gateshead.

Castle is also currently principal contractor for a 43,000 sq ft facility in Cramlington for Legrand, linked to the clean energy sector.

The project at Boldon involves demolition work and the complete removal of all asbestos and submission of a clearance certificate, a new roof, wall cladding, and complete strip out and replacement of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.

On completion the unit aims to offer high-quality office accommodation, a dedicated staff car park and a warehouse area.

UK Land Estates construction director, Adrian Bartle, said: “Castle is a trusted supplier with a superb track record for delivery and quality.

"We are delighted to be working with the firm once again on this exciting project which will create fresh business space in an area that needs it.”