How the new school will look.

Castle Building Services, based at Hebburn's Monkton Business Park, has secured the £3m deal to provide full mechanical, electrical, public health and renewable services for the rebuilt of East Calder Primary School, in West Lothian, Scotland.

The company, which employs 50 staff in Scotland, has been appointed by main contractor, Morrison Construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castle Building Services will supply the new school’s ventilation, cooling, heating, drainage, safety systems, internal and external lighting and all external services, plus the installation of solar panels on the £18.3m project.

Andrew Dawson of Castle Building Services.

The deal is a result of its longstanding relationship with Morrison Construction and West Lothian Council.

Last year, working with Morrison Construction, the company completed work at various projects across the central belt of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle Building Services, said: “With this contract, we are continuing to build on our long-standing relationship with Morrison Construction and have a strong portfolio of contracts within the education sector.

"Each one provides us with great pride and satisfaction as we are able to see, at first hand, how enhanced educational facilities can better enable pupils to flourish and local communities to thrive.

"The new East Calder Primary School is a prime example of this.”

Allan Cunningham, operations director for Morrison Construction Building Central, said: “Having experienced, reliable supply chain members who are aligned to our values is a key part of our sustainable growth strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been working successfully with Castle across a range of projects, and we look forward to partnering with them once more to deliver for the

students and staff at East Calder Primary School.”

Earlier this year, Castle Building Services was appointed as principal contractor for the refurbishment of the six-storey Axis Building on Gateshead’s Team Valley business park.

The firm – which has over 150 staff and offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Teesside – was awarded the contract by UK Land Estates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad