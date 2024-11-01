Castle site manager Aaron Robertson and John Cartwright of Hartlepool College on site with students.

A successful building firm in South Tyneside is laying the foundations for future of the industry at it’s latest project.

Hebburn-based Castle is working with Hartlepool College, to provide work experience for local students as it delivers on a major contract at

Wynyard Trade and Retail Park on Teesside to see first-hand, how theory is put into practice and learn about the career opportunities in the sector.

Castle managing director Andrew Dawson, said: “It is important to us that, as well as delivering high quality projects, we give back to the communities in which we operate.

"The students at Hartlepool College are studying design, surveying and planning for construction and, by visiting our site regularly, they will benefit

from seeing the work progressing.”

He added: “We have a skills shortage within the sector and it is crucial that we all play a part to support, encourage and highlight the career routes that are available.

"These young people are about to enter an industry that is booming and they have the potential, over time, to forge amazing careers.”

positive mindset.”

Castle is the principal contractor at the Northumberland Estates project to create a new retail and trade park.

The retail park aims to attract key names such as Starbucks and Burger King and a 46,000 sq ft Sainsbury’s superstore, along with seven new units, which will be occupied by a range of businesses, including Howdens, Screwfix and JT Dove.

With its headquarters in Hebburn and offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Teesside, Castle, which has a secured turnover of £65m for 2024, is one of the UK’s

leading construction firms, offering all aspects of design, construction, mechanical, public health, renewable and electrical engineering.

John Cartwright, head of business skills and growth at Hartlepool College, said: “We are delighted to forge a partnership with Castle on a project that is in close proximity to our college and town.

“The site team has been really welcoming to our staff and learners and it’s great for them to see a development from start to finish.

"The first steps in any career can be very daunting and this gives our learners an essential opportunity to experience the environment of a construction site.”