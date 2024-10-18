Fraser Adamson, of Castle; Adrian Bartle, of UK Land Estates and Craig Muldoon, of Castle, at the Cramlington site.

A building firm in South Tyneside has landed a major contract to build a new ‘clean energy’ factory.

Hebburn-based, Castle, has been appointed as principal contractor for a new manufacturing facility in Cramlington, which will have a wide range of

sophisticated sustainability features.

The UK Land Estates contract follows the firms’ collaborating on a series of earlier projects.

Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle, said: “We are pleased UK Land Estates has, once again, placed its trust in us to deliver on a project which will boost the local economy and also has strong sustainable credentials.

“The decision to locate this fantastic facility in Cramlington is a real confidence booster for Northumberland and the region as a whole.”

He added: “Given that sustainability and environmental management are central to everything we do at Castle, it is particularly satisfying to know that we are involved in a project which, when fully commissioned will be closely associated to the clean energy sector.”

With its headquarters in Hebburn, and offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Teesside, Castle has continued to grow – taking on 20 new employees this year and launching Castle Design – an architectural and design management service.

Craig Muldoon, divisiona build director at Castle, said: “The Cramlington project will see our teams involved in a full construction experience – from our inhouse architectural team through to statutory services, earthworks, groundworks, frame mechanical, electrical and plumbing work and external

services including associated roads and car parks.”

“Sustainability will feature heavily throughout. There will be significant renewable energy measures including EV charging points, drainage system and all heating and lighting systems will be energy efficient.

"We have also considered wildlife in and around the site and conservation is being closely monitored with bird and bat nesting and roosting boxes installed.”

Adrian Bartle, construction director at UK Land Estates, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Castle again on this exciting project.

"Our goal is to not only provide exceptional working spaces for our tenants but also to contribute positively to the local community.”

He added: “Castle brings a wealth of experience in delivering successful developments across the region.

"Their expertise in construction and project management will ensure that this project meets the highest standards of quality and sustainability.”