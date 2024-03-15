Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle, with Steve Lynn, operations director, Kier.

Castle has been appointed to design, coordinate and install mechanical, electrical and public health services to eleven industrial units at the rapidly evolving North East Technology Park, (NETPark) at Sedgefield.

Castle, which is based at the Monkton Business Park in Hebburn, has been appointed by main contractors Kier for the Durham County Council project, which has a strong focus on sustainability.

The firm’s involvement in the development of phase three at NETPark, will include environmental and carbon reduction initiatives including heating provided by high efficiency reverse cycle air source heat pumps and a solar panel system throughout the site.

The 26-acre park aims to provides the infrastructure to support a range of science, engineering and technology companies.

Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle, said: “We are pleased to continue a longstanding working relationship with Kier on a project that will add real value and create high quality jobs.

"The focus on sustainability and carbon reduction is central to this project and we have a growing experience and expertise in this field, which is being increasingly utilised in a range of contracts we are currently involved in.”

Steve Lynn, operations director, Kier – which also has its regional HQ at Monkton Business Park, said: “This project represents the ongoing importance of the North East as an area of growth for us as well as our commitment to delivering outstanding projects in the science sector.

"We are also looking forward to continuing our working relationship with Castle to delivering a project that will leave a positive impact on the local community for years to come.”

Castle, which employs over 130 staff and also has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Teesside, Castle, has a secured turnover of £65m this year and is one of the UK’s leading providers of building services.