Divergent Consulting founder Rosie Brightly, left, with Cllr Margaret Meling.

Rosie Brightly, founder of Boldon-based Divergent Consulting, is aiming to help business leaders in South Tyneside understand how they can ‘make the most of the brains in their business’.

A former teacher turned engineer, Rosie quit her job after feeling discriminated against for her neurotype – and has been on a mission to prevent others from feeling excluded at work ever since – highlighting the benefits of building a more ‘neuroinclusive’ workplace.

She says, neuroinclusivity – creating working environments, policies, and practices that accommodate the diversity of neurological experiences like autism, ADHD, dyslexia and dyspraxia – can bring big advantages to companies and will be a key speaker at the Recruit Well, Retain and Empower event in South Shields on Match 14.

Since setting up her consultancy, Rosie has advised dozens of businesses on how to ensure staff feel safe, free to be themselves and maximise their potential and hopes the event will provide a platform to help others ‘understand more about the many benefits of being neuroinclusive.’

She said: “I’m delighted to be speaking at the Recruit Well, Retain and Empower event and it will be great to share this with an even wider audience.

“As a borough, we’re fortunate to have a really skilled workforce and fantastic businesses that are really at the forefront of their industries, but there are still so many people who feel alienated from the world of work, due th just having conditions such as ADHD or dyslexia.

"Even if we can inspire one business to re-think their processes and improve conditions for their existing or potential staff, we could make a huge difference not only to their business, but the lives of their employees.”

Rosie was one of the first business owners to sign the South Tyneside Pledge – a commitment for local businesses to provide more opportunities to one another - will also delve into the legal requirements of today’s businesses when it comes to providing for neurodiverse employees, particularly the legislation included within the 2010 Equality Act.

Cllr Margaret Meling, lead member for economic growth and transport at South Tyneside Council, said: “Nobody should have to go into work feeling as though they don’t belong, aren’t good enough or welcome.

"We are delighted to have Rosie joining us to talk about such an important topic.”

*The free Recruit Well, Retain and Empower event will take place on March 14 at One Trinity Green, South Shields between 9.30am – 12pm.

For more information on the event or to sign up, go to: https://investsouthtyneside.com/event/recruit-well-retain-and-empower-business-talk/

PANEL

Rosie says that running a more neuroinclusive business isn’t just about “looking after staff and improving bottom line”.

She said: “It’s also about being legally compliant with the equality act which stipulated in 2010 that neurodivergent workers meet the legal definition of disability.

“This means businesses in the borough who fail to support their employees and not doing all they can to become more inclusive could potentially face significant fines or worse.