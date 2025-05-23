Business Unite 25 Returns – Bigger, Bolder, and with a Major New Civic Collaboration

Delivered by South Tyneside-based Far North, the event features keynote speakers including Liz Barclay (UK Small Business Commissioner), Kevin Hubbard (HMRC Director), Tony Robinson OBE (The Happipreneur), and Adam Corbally (BBC’s The Apprentice Finalist), alongside practical workshops, panel discussions, exhibition stands, documentaries, celebratory awards and a networking after-party.

Ian Farrar, CEO of Far North, organiser and founder of Business Unite, says:

“Forget the usual ‘coffee and PowerPoint’ routine. This is two days of high energy, sharp content, fresh thinking, and meaningful connections. And yes, we’ve got awards – because great work should get the spotlight.”

In a major new development, Business Unite is collaborating with the North East Combined Authority to host a public-facing civic session on the morning of Thursday 12 June, also at The Customs House. This free-to-attend session will give attendees the chance to hear directly from North East Mayor Kim McGuinness, discussing her ambitions for the region’s future and a new partnership programme with employers.

The session, hosted with the North East Combined Authority, will cover topics such as economic development, transport, skills, business support and infrastructure, providing a unique opportunity for residents, business owners, and stakeholders to engage in a public session about the North East’s growth.

“We’re delighted to welcome North East Mayor Kim McGuinness in hosting this important civic dialogue at the heart of our venue,” Ian adds. “It’s a powerful moment of connection between business and local leadership.”

Ticketing and Access, subject to VAT.

Business Unite 25 offers flexible access with subsidised ticketing to ensure inclusion:

Mayor’s Briefing and exclusive keynote performance by Dr Mark Deeks: £FREE Community Pass – £39: Access to Thursday afternoon sessions only (lunch provided) One-Day Pass – £65: Full access to Wednesday sessions and awards celebration. Two-Day Pass – £109: Best value, full conference access with all sessions, workshops, awards, networking and after party Exhibitor + 2-Day Access – £265: Includes an exhibition stand and full delegate experience

The North East Combined Authoritysession on Thursday morning is free and open to all, tickets are limited and likely to sell out.

Pre-registration is required to manage capacity.

