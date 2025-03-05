Careers fair aims to get jobs and training for 150 in borough

Paul Butler, chief executive of the North East Automotive Alliance. Picture: DAVID WOOD

A careers fair to help long-term unemployed people in South Tyneside get jobs in the automotive and advanced manufacturing sectors, is to take place later this month.

The event is part of a project by the North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA) which is initially aimed at getting 50 people who are unemployed or not in education, employment or training (NEET) in the borough into entry-level motor industry jobs – and support a further 100 to learn the vocational skills needed for roles in advanced manufacturing.

The careers fair will take place at South Shields Town Hall on Tuesday, March 25 – from 10am to 2pm – where people will have the opportunity to meet a range of employers, learn about recruitment opportunities and register an interest in jobs.

CV writing and interview preparation guidance will also be available.

Employers attending the fair and offering advice and potential job opportunities include major players such as Nissan, Caterpillar, Vantec Europe, Marelli, Unipres UK, Highly Marelli UK, Adient Seating, Jatco, Mi-King and AESC UK.

NEAA chief executive Paul Butler, said: “The Careers Fair will be a relaxed and informal environment.

“We are fully aware that those who have been long term unemployed face a variety of barriers to employment and we aim to help tackle them by reassuring people that there is a definite role for them within the workforce and that local employers are fully aware that many people need support, encouragement and guidance when they re-enter the jobs market.

The companies involved are more than prepared to offer exactly that.”

He added: “We are deeply committed to helping people in South Tyneside connect with employers, access training and develop a long-term career in the region’s growing automotive and advanced manufacturing industries and would encourage as many people as possible to assess what is on offer.

The initiative has been launched after research found over 20% of local households are workless and around 14% of 17-year-olds in the borough are NEET.

A quarter of the working-age population is also classed as economically inactive – with 40% attributed to long-term health conditions, and it has the lowest proportion of disabled people in employment (39%).

Unemployment and economic inactivity are acute issues in South Tyneside, disproportionately impacting residents and constraining the local economy.

The unemployment rate is the highest in the North East, with some wards experiencing rates twice the regional average.

The NEAA’s Inclusivity Pilot in Advanced Manufacturing, South Tyneside (IPAM-ST) aims to create opportunities for local residents and address significant worker shortages across the region by creating a sustainable, diverse talent pool for local employers.

The pilot is supported by South Tyneside’s allocation from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which is aimed at helping unemployed people in the borough secure employment and vocational skills.

The NEAA supports the growth of the automotive sector in the North East by connecting employers, promoting skills development and fostering innovation in the automotive and advanced manufacturing industries.

*To register for the Careers Fair, go to Eventbrite www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/advanced-manufacturing-careers-fair-tickets-1255652062119?aff=oddtdtcreator