Chinese visitor makes history at Port of Tyne
A Far Eastern visitor has made history at Port of Tyne.
The port’s first ever container shipment of goods coming directly from China into the UK has docked and been efficiently unloaded in South Shields.
The vessel was used by a number of leading retailers to import a wide range of consumer goods from well-known brands in time for peak trading periods.
The move represents a significant business development for Port of Tyne as a potential destination for logistics companies looking for an alternative to congested southern ports.
Commercial director for Logistics Richard Newton said the deal demonstrated the port was capable of providing a real choice for importers: "This is the first time we have handled containers coming direct from China and it demonstrates that the Port can have a significant impact on easing current challenges of capacity being experienced within the UK shipping and logistics sector.”
As the UK continues to struggle with inbound supply chain issues, the Port of Tyne has expanded its range of transport options.
Most recently, GB Railfreight (GBRf) commenced a service from the Port of Tyne to strategic rail hubs in Yorkshire and the Midlands to ease the strains created by simultaneously increased consumer demand and deliver goods across the UK.
"We're very proud to have handled this shipping service direct from China and believe it could play a key role in helping to alleviate current challenges in the shipping and logistics sector," said Richard Newton.
"Very importantly, it also means people are potentially able to get the goods they want more quickly."