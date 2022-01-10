The port’s first ever container shipment of goods coming directly from China into the UK has docked and been efficiently unloaded in South Shields.

The vessel was used by a number of leading retailers to import a wide range of consumer goods from well-known brands in time for peak trading periods.

The move represents a significant business development for Port of Tyne as a potential destination for logistics companies looking for an alternative to congested southern ports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commercial director for Logistics Richard Newton said the deal demonstrated the port was capable of providing a real choice for importers: "This is the first time we have handled containers coming direct from China and it demonstrates that the Port can have a significant impact on easing current challenges of capacity being experienced within the UK shipping and logistics sector.”

As the UK continues to struggle with inbound supply chain issues, the Port of Tyne has expanded its range of transport options.

Most recently, GB Railfreight (GBRf) commenced a service from the Port of Tyne to strategic rail hubs in Yorkshire and the Midlands to ease the strains created by simultaneously increased consumer demand and deliver goods across the UK.

Port of Tyne has improved its rail links

"We're very proud to have handled this shipping service direct from China and believe it could play a key role in helping to alleviate current challenges in the shipping and logistics sector," said Richard Newton.

"Very importantly, it also means people are potentially able to get the goods they want more quickly."

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Port of Tyne has improved its rail links

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.