Company moves into larger premises in South Tyneside as it expands

South Tyneside Council leader, Cllr Tracey Dixon, front left, with Jayne Hart and members of the HR Dept team

The HR Dept Newcastle, has signalled its ambitious growth plans with a move to larger offices in South Shields – purchasing new premises in Fowler Street and expanding its team.

Originally based in The Quadrus Centre, in Boldon, company director, Jayne Hart, says the move follows the support if has received over the years from South Tyneside Council.

Established in 2014, The HR Dept provide outsourced HR, employment law advice and health and safety support to small and medium sized businesses in the North East.

Jane said: “As the business has grown, South Tyneside Council has very much supported us and we wanted to remain within South Tyneside with an office providing a hybrid working environment.

“Despite uncertainty within the economy, we have had a positive year, introduced new services such as health and safety support and moved to larger office space."

She added: “Remaining in the borough felt like the right thing for us to do. This is a long-term investment and we now have the space to accommodate up to 15 people.

“Like many other organisations, we have enjoyed home working but we also want flexibility, the opportunity to work remotely or from the office.”

Cllr Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “This company goes from strength-to-strength, and given the enormous challenges the last year has thrown at our business community, such a success story is particularly inspiring to hear.

“We are delighted that Jayne and her team have chosen to remain in the South Tyneside, and in a prime, central location, with great transport links.

"We very much look forward to watching them and supporting them as they continue to grow.”

Assisting The HR Dept Newcastle with the move to its new office was Sweeney Miller Solicitors.