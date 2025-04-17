Consultiv Utilities secure three internationally recognised management accreditations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Tyneside-based utilities specialist, Consultiv Utilities has demonstrated its commitment to the highest business standards by meeting the rigorous requirements of three internationally renowned accreditations in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By achieving ISO 9001 certification for Quality Management, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management and ISO 50001 for Energy Management, Consultiv Utilities was adjudged to have demonstrated “a state of development and maturity”, according to the independent auditors at the British Assessment Bureau.

In achieving compliance with ISO standards, Consultiv Utilities has showcased excellence in productivity, efficiency, sustainable business growth and environmental impact. In addition, the business has proven its ability to manage and improve energy usage effectively. Each of these standards are highly valued within the business community and indicates to potential clients and supply chain partners that Consultiv Utilities is a responsible, ethical and trustworthy organisation to do business with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon confirmation of Consultiv Utilities’ successful certification, Head of Legal, Andy Thom, said: “These are important accreditations for our business because they both reflect our commitment to excellence and demonstrate to others that we are continuously working to raise standards across all areas of our organisation.

Featured: Head of Legal, Andy Thom (left) and. People Director, Mark Potts (right)

“From a personal point of view to get accreditation with no major or minor non-conformities and to receive such positive comments regarding the state of development and maturity of our systems and processes was a huge success. Whilst we know ourselves there is more that we can do to improve, it is satisfying to know we have this within our control.”

First founded in 2017, Consultiv Utilities now employs over 180 staff at the company’s Hebburn HQ. In 2024, it was recognised as the “Best Company to Work For in the North East” and “Best Utilities Company to Work For”.