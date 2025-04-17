Consultiv Utilities secure three internationally recognised management accreditations
By achieving ISO 9001 certification for Quality Management, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management and ISO 50001 for Energy Management, Consultiv Utilities was adjudged to have demonstrated “a state of development and maturity”, according to the independent auditors at the British Assessment Bureau.
In achieving compliance with ISO standards, Consultiv Utilities has showcased excellence in productivity, efficiency, sustainable business growth and environmental impact. In addition, the business has proven its ability to manage and improve energy usage effectively. Each of these standards are highly valued within the business community and indicates to potential clients and supply chain partners that Consultiv Utilities is a responsible, ethical and trustworthy organisation to do business with.
Upon confirmation of Consultiv Utilities’ successful certification, Head of Legal, Andy Thom, said: “These are important accreditations for our business because they both reflect our commitment to excellence and demonstrate to others that we are continuously working to raise standards across all areas of our organisation.
“From a personal point of view to get accreditation with no major or minor non-conformities and to receive such positive comments regarding the state of development and maturity of our systems and processes was a huge success. Whilst we know ourselves there is more that we can do to improve, it is satisfying to know we have this within our control.”
First founded in 2017, Consultiv Utilities now employs over 180 staff at the company’s Hebburn HQ. In 2024, it was recognised as the “Best Company to Work For in the North East” and “Best Utilities Company to Work For”.