The supermarket is opening four new stores as part of its £800m expansion 🛒

Aldi is opening four new stores today in Bristol, Tyne and Wear, Greater Manchester, and Banffshire, creating 100+ jobs

Part of a £800M UK expansion drive, Aldi aims to reach 1,500 stores nationwide

Recent openings include Sedgley, Horsham and Muswell Hill

The grand openings will feature Team GB Olympians and giveaways of Aldi’s Super 6 range

A major supermarket is opening four new stores today (Thursday 5 December) as part of its ongoing expansion across the UK.

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket, Aldi is aiming to reach 1,500 stores across the UK, supported by an £800 million investment to expand its footprint and bring high-quality, affordable products to more shoppers.

The four new locations follow recent openings in Sedgley (West Midlands), Horsham (West Sussex), and Muswell Hill (London).

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “Our new store openings are a testament to our ongoing investment in the UK, and we’re thrilled to bring Aldi’s unbeatable prices to even more communities just in time for Christmas.

“To be opening four new stores in one day is an outstanding effort from the team and shows just how serious we are about bringing more stores to communities up and down the country.”

Aldi store assistants start at £12.40 an hour, with London-based employees earning £13.65. Uniquely among UK supermarkets, Aldi also offers paid breaks, which provide store colleagues an average annual benefit of over £900.

Shoppers in an Aldi supermarket in March 2020 (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Aldi stores opening on Thursday 5 December are:

To celebrate, the new stores will host grand opening events. Each location will feature a Team GB Olympic medallist cutting the red ribbon alongside local schoolchildren.

The first 30 customers at each store will receive a bag of Aldi’s popular Super 6 range.

The athletes will also visit local primary schools to deliver motivational assemblies and promote healthy eating as part of Aldi’s Get Set to Eat Fresh initiative.

