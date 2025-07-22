Fans and staff are reeling as the firm shutters key venues with minimal warning 🍺

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BrewDog is closing 10 of its UK bars, including iconic locations in Aberdeen and Camden

Staff have reportedly received only three days' notice before facing redundancy

The closures follow a strategic review amid rising costs and tough hospitality conditions

BrewDog aims to focus on a more sustainable bar business, despite backlash from unions

Exact job losses remain unclear, but the company promises support and possible redeployment

A popular UK brewery and pub chain is set to shut down 10 of its bars across the country, including some of its most beloved and historic venues.

BrewDog will reportedly begin shuttering the bars earmarked for closure from Friday (July 25), with employees reportedly given just three days' notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2007 in Aberdeenshire, BrewDog grew rapidly with its bold craft beers and rebellious marketing style.

Among the closures are flagship locations such as Aberdeen (the chain’s very first bar) and Camden (its first location to open in London), spots that have become staples in their local communities and hotspots for craft beer fans.

The news hit hard on social media after the Unite Hospitality union officials blasted BrewDog for what they call an “unacceptably short” redundancy consultation period — just 72 hours before staff face job losses.

(Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Unite condemned the notice period as both morally and legally questionable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BrewDog says the closures are the result of a “strategic review” triggered by ongoing economic pressures such as rising costs and stricter regulations in the UK hospitality sector.

CEO James Taylor explained that some bars have struggled with “size, location and other limiting factors,” making them financially unviable.

“Keeping these bars open would put pressure on the wider business,” Taylor said, adding that the company aims to “refocus” and create a more sustainable bar division.

He thanked both staff and customers for their loyalty, acknowledging the important role these bars have played in BrewDog’s story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While BrewDog promises one-on-one consultations with affected employees and hopes to redeploy many within its network, the exact number of job losses remains unclear. The company said it’s “working hard” to support staff through the transition.

Which BrewDog bars are closing?

The full list of BrewDog bar closures:

Aberdeen Flagship (Gallowgate)

Brighton

Camden

Dundee

Leeds North Street

Oxford

Sheffield

Shepherds Bush

Shoreditch

York

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.