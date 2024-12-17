This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Don't let noise, fireworks or parking issues spoil your festive bash

Hosting a Christmas or New Year’s party? Be mindful of local rules

Noise after 11pm, fireworks, and bonfires could result in fines

Fireworks have strict curfews, with exceptions for New Year's Eve

Local councils may have additional rules, so always check in advance

Brits hosting Christmas and New Year's parties this festive season should be mindful of potential fines and warnings from their local council.

The team at Pergolux UK has offered some helpful advice for those planning to host at home, and advises checking with the local council on rules regarding noise, fireworks and bonfires.

Sam Stevens from Pergolux UK said: “A lot of people will be getting ready to host Christmas and New Year's parties over the coming weeks. It’s a great time to get together with family and friends and have some fun!

“For those who are hosting, it’s really important to familiarise yourself with some standard rules and regulations that could land you into trouble, cutting the festive fun short.

“It’s also important to be mindful that you’re not heavily disturbing your neighbours!” Excessive noise after 11pm could lead to neighbour complaints and a £110 fine if the noise continues after a warning.

Fireworks in particular are a contentious issues around the festive season, and so Brits should also acquaint themselves with the laws

But what exactly are the rules around fireworks at Christmas, and what other seemingly innocent mistakes might you be making if you’re hosting a festive shebang - which could land you in trouble?

What are the rules around fireworks at Christmas?

Fireworks are not allowed between 11pm and 7am, unless it's New Year's Eve, when you can set them off until 1am. Note however that this later time limit doesn’t apply on Christmas Day, so fireworks should still be stopped by 11pm.

Illegal use of fireworks can result in an on-the-spot fine of £90.

Remember that you must be 18 or older to buy fireworks, and they should not cause excessive noise, especially near residential areas. Noise levels are regulated, and noisy fireworks could lead to complaints or fines.

Fireworks should only be set off in appropriate places. Public spaces, crowded areas, and near homes can be dangerous, and fireworks should never be thrown or aimed at people or animals.

Local councils may have additional restrictions or regulations, such as limiting the types of fireworks that can be used in certain areas. It’s always a good idea to check with your local council for any extra rules that may apply during the festive season.

3 other rules to follow for festive parties

Noise: Many councils have quiet hours between 11pm and 7am and under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, councils can investigate complaints to tackle noise made outside of these hours. If noise isn’t lowered after a warning, you could be fined up to £110.

Bonfires and firepits: If the smoke from your bonfire or firepit is considered a statutory nuisance then you may be issued an abatement notice by your local council. Failure to comply could lead to a fine of £5,000.

Parking: When having guests over make sure they park in appropriate places. Rule 243 of the Highway Code states that drivers should not park in front of an entrance to a property. Make sure your neighbours still have enough room to get in and out of their homes and driveway.

