If you’re not sure whether to go for a real or artificial tree this year, read on 🎄

Choosing between artificial and real Christmas trees involves weighing cost, maintenance and longevity

Real trees are cheaper to buy initially but require more upkeep and disposal

Artificial trees cost more upfront but last for many years, making them a better long-term investment

Maintenance for real trees includes watering and disposal, while artificial trees are low-maintenance

For the best deals, buy real trees early in December and artificial trees in early November

Christmas trees are a quintessential part of holiday celebrations, with the debate between artificial and real trees being a longstanding tradition in many homes.

While both types offer unique benefits, when it comes to cost - both initial and ongoing - there are several factors to consider.

So let’s explore which type of tree is cheaper to buy, easier to maintain and which offers better long-term financial value. Is there also a “best” time to purchase your Christmas tree? Here is everything you need to know.

Which type of Christmas tree is cheapest to buy?

The initial cost of a real Christmas tree can vary based on size, quality and where you purchase it. On average, the price of a real tree ranges from £50 to £100 for a 6- to 7-foot tree.

But the price may be higher in urban areas or during periods of high demand, such as closer to Christmas. In general, real trees are the cheaper option upfront, and prices are largely determined by factors such as species, size and location.

For instance, a traditional Douglas Fir or Noble Fir might be a bit pricier than a Fraser Fir or Scotch Pine, but the cost remains affordable compared to artificial trees, especially when you consider that many families only buy a real tree once a year.

Of course, you could opt for a smaller, low-quality artificial tree that is likely to be cheaper than a real one, but high quality products that can last you a good number of years come with a higher upfront cost.

A decent-quality, mid-sized artificial tree typically costs between £100 and £300, but prices can easily escalate for larger or more realistic-looking trees, sometimes reaching £1,000 or more.

These trees often come pre-lit or with added features like snow-like coatings, which further increase the price, and while the initial investment is significantly higher, artificial trees offer the advantage of being reusable for many years.

Which type of tree is cheaper to maintain?

One of the biggest expenses for real Christmas trees is maintenance. You need to water the tree regularly to prevent it from drying out and losing needles too quickly. While this isn’t a major expense, it does require time and attention.

Real trees also need to be disposed of after the holiday season, which can incur costs, especially in areas that charge for tree removal or if you take it to a recycling centre.

Artificial trees are far easier to maintain, and since they don’t require watering or disposal after the season, they are virtually hassle-free.

But they do require storage space and, over time, can suffer from wear and tear - such as bent branches or faded colour.

If your tree gets damaged, replacement parts can add to the cost, but generally, these trees require little upkeep beyond the occasional dusting and proper storage.

Artificial trees tend to be the better investment in the long-run, primarily due to their durability, and a high-quality artificial tree can last anywhere from 8 to 12 years, and even longer with proper care.

While real trees provide a fresh, natural experience that many people cherish, their ongoing cost makes artificial trees a better financial choice for those looking at the long-term.

When’s the best time to buy a Christmas tree?

For real trees, timing is key to getting the best price. Generally, Christmas tree prices are highest just before Christmas when demand peaks.

If you're looking for a great deal, the best time to buy a real tree is in early December, when prices may still be reasonable but the selection is starting to dwindle.

Artificial trees are best purchased before the holiday season hits its peak. Early November is typically the best time to buy, as retailers offer early-bird discounts before the rush of shoppers.

Waiting until later in December will generally result in limited stock and fewer discount opportunities.

If you're willing to plan ahead, many online retailers also offer post-season sales, where you can purchase artificial trees at deep discounts for the next year.

Now that you know the key differences between artificial and real Christmas trees, we’d love to hear your thoughts! Which type of tree do you prefer and why? Share your experiences in the comments section.