Hilco Capital is considering a takeover of Claire’s UK business, which runs 280 stores

The retailer faces a £355m debt repayment and falling sales amid tough market conditions

Industry insiders warn up to a third of Claire’s UK stores could be shut in a rescue deal

Claire’s US arm is reportedly exploring bankruptcy protection to secure its future

Other potential bidders include Alteri Investors and Modella Capital

The investment firm behind household names like Lakeland, HMV, and Superdry, is eyeing a potential takeover of a UK retail icon that has defined a generation of childhood shopping trips.

Hilco Capital’s potential acquisition of the UK arm of Claire’s Accessories could mean big changes for stores across the country.

The high street stalwart, which operates around 280 stores in Britain, has appointed Interpath Advisory to explore sale and restructuring options amid mounting debt and ongoing cost pressures.

With warnings that up to a third of UK Claire’s stores could be forced to close, the future of the brand on the British high street is far from certain.

(Photo: RICCARDO MILANI/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images) | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Why is Claire’s being sold?

The retailer is grappling with a looming £355 million repayment due in 2026. While pre-tax losses have narrowed slightly, UK sales have dipped, and rising operational costs have further squeezed profitability.

Claire’s current owners — a group including Elliott Management, Monarch Alternative Capital, and JP Morgan — are also actively looking for buyers for its global business, which spans more than 2,700 stores worldwide.

The situation is even more precarious in the US, where Claire’s is reportedly considering bankruptcy protection to safeguard the future of its operations.

Who’s in the running to buy Claire’s UK?

Hilco isn’t the only one in the frame. Private equity firms including Alteri Investors and Modella Capital — the latter fresh off acquiring WHSmith’s high street division — are also reported to be circling.

But whoever ends up taking the reins, the road ahead likely involves some painful decisions.

Will Claire’s Accessories stores close?

Retail experts say store closures are all but inevitable, with one industry boss suggesting as many as 90 stores could be shuttered as part of a rescue strategy — putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

If you rely on Claire’s for quick, affordable accessories, birthday gifts, or a first-time ear piercing, your local store could soon disappear.

With many of its outlets based in shopping centres and town centres, closures would mark another blow to already struggling high streets.

But Hilco also has a reputation for turning around troubled brands — its involvement in HMV helped the music retailer survive a turbulent retail climate.

A more streamlined Claire’s could emerge, with fewer but better-performing stores and possibly more focus on e-commerce and experiential retail.

