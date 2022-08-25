Cost of Living: This is the best value supermarket shopping basket in South Tyneside this week
The Shields Gazette has compared prices across the area’s major supermarkets this week to help our readers save money.
Shoppers across South Tyneside are spoiled for choice with a number of major stores to choose from.
Every week we compare prices across a range of items found in a typical weekly shopping basket to help you decide where you’ll get the best value.
How did the supermarkets compare?
Most Popular
-
1
New skateboarding-themed vegan-friendly Community Barbers shop launches in South Shields aimed at tackling 'lad culture' and including everyone
-
2
Where is the cheapest petrol in South Tyneside? Eight stations to fill up at across the borough on August 22
-
3
Cost of Living: This is the best value supermarket shopping basket in South Tyneside this week
-
4
Shields Gazette subscriptions: Follow the best of South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn and more with 50% off
-
5
South Tyneside Festival returns for 2022 - full line-up of acts and dates revealed
There are some great deals to be had this week, wherever you choose to shop.
Tesco charged 55p for 80 teabags, it was 45p for 1kg of rice at Sainsbury’s and at Aldi it cost £1 for two litres of vanilla ice cream.
Which supermarket had the best-value basket this week?
Check out our handy graphic to check how much items cost at different supermarkets. Prices are correct as of Thursday, August 25.
According to our comparison, Aldi had the best-value shop this week for a 19-item basket, totting up at £14.81.
Asda, Iceland and Lidl were unable to take part in our price comparison this week.
If you’ve spotted a great value deal while shopping in South Tyneside, let us know on Twitter @ShieldsGazette