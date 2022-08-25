Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who had the cheapest trolley?

Shoppers across South Tyneside are spoiled for choice with a number of major stores to choose from.

Every week we compare prices across a range of items found in a typical weekly shopping basket to help you decide where you’ll get the best value.

How did the supermarkets compare?

Where will you be shopping this week?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are some great deals to be had this week, wherever you choose to shop.

Tesco charged 55p for 80 teabags, it was 45p for 1kg of rice at Sainsbury’s and at Aldi it cost £1 for two litres of vanilla ice cream.

Which supermarket had the best-value basket this week?

Check out our handy graphic to check how much items cost at different supermarkets. Prices are correct as of Thursday, August 25.

According to our comparison, Aldi had the best-value shop this week for a 19-item basket, totting up at £14.81.

Asda, Iceland and Lidl were unable to take part in our price comparison this week.

If you’ve spotted a great value deal while shopping in South Tyneside, let us know on Twitter @ShieldsGazette

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.