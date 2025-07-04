‘Herephones’ launched to tell the stories of the nation’s homeless

Bright orange headphones have been installed across London telling the inspiring stories of people who have faced homelessness.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Herephones’ are located at the exact spots St Mungo’s frontline workers helped people sleeping rough find safety. Stories of David, Andy,

Arwa and Tracey have been narrated by well-known voices to raise awareness of the charity’s work in the homelessness crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Boyle best known for his roles as ‘H’ in Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders, and Humans, as well as voicing popular video games Total War: War Hammer III and Squadron 42 - Star Citizen narrates the stories alongside Lainy Boyle who plays recurring character, Dylan, in The Dumping Ground (BBC). Other TV credits include Maternal (ITV) Casualty, Inventing The Ripper (Sky) and The Good Ship Murder (C5).

Members of the public can spot the ‘Herephones’ at five locations around the capital including Whitechapel Highstreet, Westminster Bridge Road and Talgarth Road in Hammersmith & Fulham. They are encouraged to stop and listen to the real life stories.

New figures from the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (CHAIN) show that the number of people ‘living on the streets’ in London from April 2024 to March 2025 was 13,231, a 10 per cent rise on the same period a year before and a 63 per cent rise versus a decade ago, with the stark figures reflecting the broader scale of the homelessness crisis in the UK.

St Mungo’s frontline workers are seeing more people facing homelessness than ever before, a combination of high health needs and lack of affordable housing is pushing many people onto the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The emotional stories describe how the individuals became homeless, and the hurdles they faced while living on the streets. The narrations go onto exploring how lives were rebuilt, and hope was rediscovered with the support of St Mungo’s.

They tell the stories of feeling safer at night after a move to emergency shelter, followed by longer-term stability with a place people can finally call their own.

The launch of the brightly coloured ‘Herephones’, which reflect St Mungo's brand colours, coincides with St Mungo’s ‘We’re Here’ campaign. Currently being shown on billboards, buses and bus stops across the city, it spotlights the issue of homelessness and how St Mungo’s is the charity on the frontlines of the homelessness emergency.

For many, that first interaction with a St Mungo’s frontline worker can open the door to emergency accommodation and a route out of homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David, aged 62 years, whose real life story features in the campaign, said: “I was homeless on and off for 10 years, including through the lockdown which was incredibly lonely. Following a particularly terrifying attack while sleeping rough one night, I’d begun to lose all hope. But this all changed when I discovered St Mungo’s. With the charity’s support, I was provided counselling and moral support as well as food vouchers.

They’ve also helped negotiate on my behalf around debt repayment, which gives me more time to concentrate on my film studies – a life-long passion of mine. I hope that by sharing my story it’ll give hope to those who find themselves sleeping rough – I’m proof you can rebuild your life.”

Emma Haddad, CEO at St Mungo’s comments: “We encourage members of the public to take a minute to pause and listen to the inspiring stories shared through our Herephones. They are a tribute to everyone who has been affected by homelessness, each with a story to tell.

“We are in the middle of a homelessness emergency. More and more people are being met by our frontline workers day and night: a warm smile, a friendly chat, and an offer of emergency accommodation can be a lifeline for people facing homelessness. St Mungo’s has been there for them for the past 55 years and will continue to be there - until we have ended homelessness for good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can listen to the emotive stories on St Mungo’s ‘Herephones’ at the following locations:

7th – 8th July: Liverpool Rd (Islington)

7th – 8th July: Whitechapel Highstreet (Tower Hamlets)

For more information about St Mungo’s, including how referrals to their services work, please visit: mungos.org.