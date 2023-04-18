A youth homelessness charity has launched an urgent appeal to help prevent young people living in the North East falling back into homelessness.

A new survey by Depaul UK highlights how vulnerable people across the North East are struggling to keep their lives on track because of rising costs.

It found that half (50%) of people surveyed in the North East are worried* about eviction due to increased cost of living, and 7 in 10 said they’re struggling to afford the basics**, including food, heating and travel.

In addition, the survey found that high rent (57%) and family breakdown due to the rising cost of living (31%), are the main causes for respondents thinking their living situation is unstable or that they could be evicted- with the majority (89%) of this group citing these two factors as reasons for feeling this way.

Simone Newman Area Director for the North, Depaul UK said: “These figures are deeply concerning, but not surprising. We’re witnessing the effects of the cost-of-living crisis daily. What’s so worrying is the huge threat to the futures of young people across the North East, especially those trying hard to rebuild their lives after homelessness.

“If a young person can’t make ends meet, they risk eviction and the devastating possibility of returning to homelessness. We cannot allow this to happen, because out there they are exposed to increased risks around criminal exploitation, poor mental health and loss of hope for a better future.

“Many young people experiencing homelessness who have managed to come so far to secure their future are now struggling to keep their lives on track because of increased living costs.

“That’s why our team works hard to help them as much as possible, but demand for our services has never been greater. We urgently need donations to cover the increased costs to support young people experiencing homelessness.”

In support of the appeal, Sir Trevor McDonald, Depaul UK Patron said: “For more than 20 years I have been proudly associated with Depaul UK and the problem of homelessness is as acute today as it was then. Please join me in supporting this campaign to tackle the devastating impact of the cost-of-living crisis on young people.”

Depaul UK provides programmes of support on employability skills and mental health and wellbeing, alongside practical support such as managing debts and personal finances. The charity helps people access food banks and apply for hardship funds, but demand for all of these services is growing rapidly.

You can donate to Depaul UK’s Cost of Living Crisis appeal to help keep a young person from falling back into homelessness by visiting www.depaul.org.uk/urgent-appeal-cost-of-living-crisis

This video by Depaul UK explains more about how the cost-of-living is affecting young people: www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCu_FfIcG9E

