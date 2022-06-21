Go North East bus changes: Here's how EVERY Sunderland and South Tyneside service will be affected

The company says more than 9,000 people gave their views on proposed changes and has now said that services 25, 28/28A, 29, 30/31, 82 and X70 will now no longer be withdrawn.

A number of proposed changes will come into place next month, detailed below, with full timetables to follow once plans are finalised.

Here is what Go North East had to say about its various services:

Go North East say the changes will come into effect from July 24.

Sunderland and District Berries 2 & 2A

We consulted on reducing the frequency of the service between Sunderland and Silksworth on evenings and Sundays, due to the lower numbers of passengers travelling at these times.

We are going to proceed with this proposal, with evening services operating every 60 minutes between Washington and Silksworth, and Sunday daytime services operating every 30 minutes. The late evening journeys between Biddick and Washington Galleries on service 2A will continue to operate.

Connections 4

We consulted on reducing the frequency of this service to better match demand for the number of passengers travelling.

We are going to proceed with this proposal, with buses revised to run up to every 15 minutes on Monday to Saturday daytimes, every 30 minutes on Sunday daytimes and every 60 minutes on evenings.

East Gateshead Rider service 58 will be extended from Heworth to Follingsby and Amazon, providing a bus up to every 7 minutes between these points. This also means there will be a direct bus from Amazon to Gateshead and Newcastle.

Service 5

We consulted on withdrawing some early morning, evening and Sunday journeys on this service, due to the lower numbers of passengers travelling at these times.

Following analysis of our customer consultation responses, we engaged in further discussions with local authorities.

In partnership with Nexus, we will continue to operate most of these journeys. On Sundays, journeys will operate as service 5A and run via East Boldon.

We also consulted on revising the route to operate via Calf Close Lane instead of Kirkstone Avenue. This change will be introduced, with Kirkstone Avenue being served by service 26.

Country Ranger 8 & 8A

We consulted on making some changes to the route of this service around Washington, as well and changes to evening and Sunday journeys due to low passenger numbers.

Following analysis of our customer consultation responses, we engaged in further discussions with local authorities.

Following discussions with local authorities, we will be proceeding with these changes, which include:

Operating via Teal Farm all day, allowing Nexus to withdraw services 37 and 73

No longer serving Brady Square, which would instead be served by the revised Little Pinks 84 and 85 services.

Evening and Sunday journeys will operate between Chester-le-Street and Stanley only.

On Sundays, Little Pinks 81 will run between Sunderland and Washington Galleries to replace Country Ranger service 8.

Service 9

We consulted on withdrawing some early morning journeys and reducing the frequency on an evening to hourly, due to the lower numbers of passengers travelling at these times.

We are going to proceed with this proposal to better match demand.

Prince Bishops 20

We consulted on splitting this service into two different services at Sunderland.

We are going to proceed with this proposal.

This means that, from 24 July, the northern section of route between Sunderland, Cleadon, Harton Nook and South Shields would operate as service 24. This would continue to run every 15 minutes on Monday to Saturday daytimes and every 30 minutes on Sunday daytimes, with evening frequency reduced to hourly.

The southern section of route between Sunderland, Houghton-le-Spring, The Raintons and Durham would continue to operate as service 20 every 15 minutes on Monday to Saturday daytimes and every 30 minutes on evenings and Sundays. Late evening journeys would operate hourly and no longer serve Doxford International due to low demand.

In Sunderland City Centre, the service will operate to Burdon Road and via Holmeside, to maintain connections to the eastern part of Sunderland City Centre.

Angel 21 & N21

We consulted on reducing the frequency of this service on Sundays to better match demand for the number of passengers travelling.

We are going to proceed with this proposal, with buses revised to run every 15 minutes between Newcastle and Chester-le-Street.

Last year we extended the operation of the Night Bus N21 service to be daily, in a bid to help re-build the night-time economy and to help shift workers get to work more easily, but due to low passenger numbers we proposed that the service would return to its previous (pre-Covid) timetable, only running on Friday night/Saturday morning and Saturday night/Sunday morning, due to low passenger numbers on other days of the week.

We are going to proceed with this proposal.

NEW Service 24

We consulted on splitting the Prince Bishops 20 route into two different services at Sunderland.

We are going to proceed with this proposal.

This means that, from 24 July, the northern section of route between Sunderland, Cleadon, Harton Nook and South Shields would operate as service 24. This would continue to run every 15 minutes on Monday to Saturday daytimes and every 30 minutes on Sunday daytimes, with evening frequency reduced to hourly.

Service 26

We consulted on withdrawing some early morning journeys and reducing the frequency on an evening to hourly, due to the lower numbers of passengers travelling at these times.

We are going to proceed with this proposal to better match demand.

This service will additionally operate via Kirkstone Avenue, instead of service 5.

Crusade r 27

We consulted on withdrawing some early morning journeys and reducing the frequency on an evening to hourly, due to the lower numbers of passengers travelling at these times.

We are going to proceed with this proposal to better match demand.

Sunderland District Cherry 35 & 35A

These services do not have enough passengers travelling to cover the costs of operation at Rainton Bridge or between Town End Farm and Boldon, meaning that we could no longer run service 35 in these areas without financial support. We therefore consulted on withdrawing services 35 & 35A from these areas.

Following analysis of our customer consultation responses, we engaged in further discussions with local authorities.

We have worked closely with Nexus to develop a sustainable service pattern for service 35 and 35A to better match demand, which will see the following changes:

Buses will no longer operate via Rainton Bridge, instead running direct between Hetton Downs and Houghton-le-Spring, providing faster journey times towards Houghton-le-Spring and Sunderland for customers travelling from Low Moorsley and Hetton-le-Hole. Service X20 continues to provide connections to Rainton Bridge, running up to every 30 minutes.

Buses will continue to run between Town End Farm and Boldon, and Monday to Saturday daytime journeys will additionally operate via Cotswolds Estate in Boldon to provide improved connections.

Service 35A, operating on evenings and Sundays, will no longer run between Heworth Interchange and Boldon, and the rest of the route is revised to operate hourly due to lower demand.

Sunderland District Blonde 38, 38A and 38C

These services do not have enough passengers travelling to cover the costs of operation, meaning that we could no longer run these services without financial support. We therefore consulted on the withdrawal of these services.

Following analysis of our customer consultation responses, we engaged in further discussions with local authorities.

Following discussions with local authorities, we have worked to ensure no area is left unserved, and as such, services 38, 38A and 38C will be withdrawn between Tunstall Bank Estate and Sunderland City Centre.

Service 38 will be revised to operate between City Centre and The Docks only, operating hourly.

Services to Ashbrooke are maintained on Monday to Saturday daytimes by Stagecoach service 12, and on evenings and Sundays by new service 61A (see below).

Services to Leechmere and the western side of Hollycarrside are maintained on Monday to Saturday daytimes by service 2A, with services 2 and 61A providing links close by on evenings and Sundays.

In partnership with Nexus, we will introduce a new 39B route to serve Tunstall Bank Estate. This will maintain a direct link to Sunderland City Centre, and offer new, direct links to Doxford Park, Shiney Row and Washington Galleries.

Sunderland District Graphite 39, 39A & NEW 39B

We consulted on reducing the frequency on an evening to hourly, due to the lower numbers of passengers travelling at these times, and to extend some journeys from Doxford International to Houghton-le-Spring to replace service 55.

We are going to proceed with this proposal, but there will also be some additional changes.

This service will continue to run between Pennywell, Sunderland City Centre and Doxford International every 15 minutes:

Once per hour as service 39, operating the same route as now

Twice per hour as service 39A, revised to operate via Burdon Lane, omitting Nelson Street, providing a more direct journey.

Once per hour as new service 39B, operating via Tunstall Bank Estate to replace service 38.

The new 39B service will operate once per hour, and from Doxford International will extend to Washington Galleries, partially replacing service 37 provided by Nexus. This will offer new, direct links to East Herrington, Herrington Burn, Biddick Woods and Washington Galleries.

Saturday daytime journeys are revised to operate every 30 minutes, with Sunday and evening services operating every 60 minutes, due to lower demand.

Sunderland City Council have advised us of roadworks taking place on Burdon Road between Silksworth and Doxford Park which will start at the same time as these service changes. This means that for the first few weeks, buses will need to take a different route around Silksworth and Doxford Park. Further details regarding this will be issued in due course, but please be assured that the route via Burdon Road is unchanged in our plans and the different route which will be in place in this area is temporary.

Service 50

We consulted on implementing a revised route on this service between Washington and Chester-le-Street, in order to replace service 84.

Following analysis of our customer consultation responses, we engaged in further discussions with local authorities.

We will proceed with this proposal. This means that journeys will now operate via Lambton, Ayton Fulmar Drive, Harraton, Rickleton and Picktree Village. This replaces service 84 in this area, and allows a better coordinated timetable with service 8 through Harraton and Rickleton.

Due to low usage, the late evening journeys we recently introduced for shift workers at 23:37 and 00:37 from Concord will be withdrawn.

There will be no changes to the frequency of this service, but we are pleased to announce that double-deckers will now be allocated to this service to provide more seats at busy times.

On Sundays, we will also extend service 50 from South Shields Interchange to Marsden Bay, operating via Pier Head, Sea Road and the Coast Road – making it even easier to enjoy a day out at the seafront.

Sunderland District Violet 55

These services do not have enough passengers travelling to cover the costs of operation, meaning that we could no longer run these services without financial support. We therefore consulted on the withdrawal of these services.

Following analysis of our customer consultation responses, we engaged in further discussions with local authorities

Following discussions with local authorities, we are sorry to announce that we will proceed with this proposal. The following alternatives are available:

Between Peterlee, Easington Village, South Hetton, Easington Lane, Hetton le Hole, and Houghton le Spring, X-lines X1 operates twice per hour on Monday to Saturday daytimes and once per hour on Sundays.

Between Houghton-le-Spring and Sunderland, Prince Bishops 20 and X-lines X20 provide a regular service.

Between Sunderland and Doxford International, X-lines X20 will divert via Doxford at peak times, with Sunderland District Graphite 39, 39A and 39B providing the connection at other times of the day.

Between Houghton-le-Spring and Doxford International, service 39A will provide a connection once per hour. This service then allows connections onto other services at Houghton-le-Spring for onward journeys.

Drifter 60

Last year we introduced new night bus journeys on service 60, in a bid to help re-build the night-time economy and to help shift workers get to work more easily, but due to low passenger numbers we proposed that these would be withdrawn. We also consulted on revising the weekday afternoon timetable on this service to improve reliability.

Following analysis of our customer consultation responses, we engaged in further discussions with local authorities.

We will proceed with these proposals.

Service 61 & NEW 61A

We consulted on revising the frequency of this service to operate every 30 minutes on Monday to Saturday daytimes, and every 60 minutes on Sundays. We also proposed that, once per hour, service 61 would additionally serve Wembley Estate to replace service 62.

Following analysis of our customer consultation responses, we engaged in further discussions with local authorities and have made some adjustments to our original proposals.

Working in partnership with Nexus, we have made some changes to our original proposals and will now run a new 61A service via Ashbrooke, maintaining a service to this area following the withdrawal of service 38C.

Working in partnership with Durham County Council, we are pleased to confirm that once per hour, service 61 will be extended from Murton to Peterlee, replacing service 62 which will be withdrawn. These journeys will serve Wembley Estate as originally proposed.

Peterlee Purples 62 & 62A

There aren't enough customers to cover the costs of running services 62/62A so we consulted on the withdrawal of these routes.

Following analysis of our customer consultation responses, we engaged in further discussions with local authorities.

Nexus has decided to take no action within Tyne & Wear, which means there will be a loss of service on Sea View, but other options are available to customers on alternative services within 400m, including services 22, 23, 39/39A/39B, 60 and 61 from Ryhope Village.

Durham County Council will continue to provide an hourly 62A bus service between Peterlee and Easington Village Green, with details to be finalised soon.

East Durham Explorer 65

We consulted on withdrawing the late evening journeys on this service due to low use, and to revise the Sunday frequency on this service to run every two hours.

Following analysis of our customer consultation responses, we engaged in further discussions with local authorities.

We will proceed with these proposals – this means that the frequency on Monday to Friday daytimes remains at every 30 minutes, Saturday would remain at every 30 minutes (at the busiest times between approximately 10am and 3pm), and the Sunday daytime service will be every two hours.

Little Pinks 84 & 85

We consulted on changing the route that these services take around Washington.

Following analysis of our customer consultation responses, we engaged in further discussions with local authorities

We will proceed with these proposals – this means that:

These services would continue to operate every 20 minutes on Monday to Saturday daytimes between Concord, Peel, Barmston and Galleries, additionally serving Brady Square to replace service 8. They would then extend across Galleries to Oxclose and Blackfell, operating a circular service around Washington. Service 84 will operate clockwise and service 85 anti-clockwise.

The section of route between Galleries, Ayton and Rickleton would no longer be part of service 84, but other buses operate in these areas:

Lambton would continue to be served by services 2 and 50

Ayton with revised service 50

Rickleton and Harraton by services 8 and revised service 50

Services 135 & 136

These services were not a part of our customer consultation, but we have been in discussions with Nexus who provide funding for this service. Our contract to operate these services has been extended by a year, and Nexus have asked us to introduce some minor tweaks as a result.

Some early morning journeys are revised or cancelled due to low passenger numbers. The journeys on a morning which remain will be re-numbered to 935.

Peterlee Purples X6

There will be some small changes to the timetable of this service, but the service will continue to run the same route and at the same frequency as now.

X-lines X10

Due to low passenger numbers on Sundays, we consulted on revising the frequency of this service to be once every two hours.

Following analysis of our customer consultation responses, we could see a concern from customers that this service would be more difficult to use if it were reduced in frequency.

As such, we have modified our original plan and will now continue to operate every hour between Newcastle and Peterlee, where journeys are busier. On the quieter section of route between Peterlee and Middlesbrough, we will still unfortunately need to proceed with our plan to revise the frequency to be once every two hours, as these journeys do not have enough passengers travelling to cover the costs of operation.

X-lines X20

We consulted that this service would only run between Langley Park and Durham on Sundays, due to low passenger numbers between Durham and Sunderland.

Following analysis of our customer consultation responses, we engaged in further discussions with local authorities

We will proceed with these proposals, which means that, on Sundays, this service will be revised to operate between Langley Park and Durham only. Customers can still travel between Durham, Houghton-le-Spring and Sunderland on Prince Bishops 20.

In addition; on weekdays, some journeys at peak times will operate via Doxford International, continuing to provide quick links to Sunderland City Centre following the withdrawal of service 55

Peterlee Purples X62

This service does not have enough passengers travelling to cover the costs of operation, meaning that we could no longer run this service without financial support. We therefore consulted on the withdrawal of this service.

Following analysis of our customer consultation responses, we engaged in further discussions with local authorities.

We are pleased to confirm that Durham County Council will provide funding for service X62 to keep running, but discussions are still ongoing as to whether Go North East will remain as the operator of these services or if they will be provided by another company.