Household Support Fund 2025: apply online for cost of living council payment - as application time running out
- Thousands of households could receive payments of up to £1,000 through the Household Support Fund
- The scheme provides vouchers and grants to assist with food, clothing, and utility bills
- Payments and eligibility criteria vary by region, with different councils managing their own schemes
- Some schemes have fast-approaching deadlines, meaning applicants must act quickly
- Additional regional programs exist for those struggling with the cost of living
Thousands of households could receive payments of up to £1,000 through the Household Support Fund (HSF) - but in some cases, only hours remain to apply.
The HSF provides vouchers and small grants to help with essential costs such as food, clothing, and utility bills, offering relief during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
Administered by local councils, eligibility criteria and payment amounts vary by region. Below, we've listed the latest HSF schemes with urgent deadlines - check now to see if you qualify.
For information on similar support available in your area, see the details at the end of this article.
Scotland
In Scotland, support is provided through programs such as the Scottish Welfare Fund and Discretionary Housing Payments.
The Scottish Welfare Fund offers Crisis Grants for emergencies and Community Care Grants for essential household items.
Additional cost-of-living support is distributed through local councils and targeted schemes such as the Fuel Insecurity Fund, which helps with energy costs.
Eligibility and application processes vary but generally focus on low-income households and those receiving benefits.
Wales
Wales uses a combination of the Discretionary Assistance Fund (DAF) and council-administered programs to assist struggling households.
The DAF provides Emergency Assistance Payments (EAPs) for essential costs, such as food or energy, and Individual Assistance Payments (IAPs) for essential household items.
The Welsh government has also introduced targeted cost-of-living payments and energy bill support.
Applications for DAF are made online, by phone or via support agencies, with funding typically targeted at low-income individuals and families.
Northern Ireland
In Northern Ireland, support is available through schemes like Discretionary Support Payments and Additional Financial Support Grants
Discretionary Support Payments provide short-term financial aid for those in a crisis or emergency situation.
Fuel support and cost-of-living payments have been implemented as part of broader government initiatives to tackle poverty and rising energy costs.
Applications are made through the Department for Communities or local councils, and eligibility often depends on income and household circumstances.
Birmingham
Birmingham City Council’s funding is managed by the Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC), which temporarily paused the scheme in January to process existing applications.
The scheme reopened on March 3, and applicants are encouraged to complete an enquiry form as soon as possible. Eligible individuals facing financial hardship may receive payments of up to £200.
BVSC stated: “The Hardship Grant Community Fund scheme is now open for new enquiries. Once you complete the enquiry form and receive an approval email, your place on the waiting list will be secured.
“A member of the HSF team will then contact you within four weeks to complete your full application.”
Applicants are asked to be patient while the team works through the waiting list. BVSC also advises ensuring voicemail is enabled and that phones can accept calls from withheld or private numbers.
It added: “Submitting an enquiry form does not guarantee a grant payment. Eligibility will be assessed during the application process, and additional documents may be required to verify your details before any payment is made.”
The current round of funding will close on March 31, 2025 or earlier if all funds are allocated.
For more information, head to Birmingham City Council’s website
Herefordshire
Herefordshire Council is offering a £300 payment through the Household Support Fund to help those affected by rising costs.
Those who are eligible include:
- Unpaid carers with an average income below £151 per week (after tax)
- Those reliant on benefits such as Universal Credit, Pension Credit, or Carer’s Allowance
- Carers who have reduced their working hours or become unemployed due to their role, resulting in a significant loss of income
- Those needing help with additional care-related costs, such as transport, equipment, or specialised products
The council also offers a one-off £250 payment to support heating and energy costs, particularly for individuals who rely on medical equipment that increases energy consumption, putting them at risk of fuel poverty - especially during winter.
You can self-refer or be referred by a health professional, support worker, social prescriber, or social worker. If approved, payments will be made within 14 days of the referral being received.
For more information, head to Herefordshire Council’s website
Portsmouth
Portsmouth City Council is offering financial support to struggling households in the form of cash payments, supermarket vouchers, or a combination of both, worth up to £1,000. Payments will be made via bank transfer or cheque.
The amount you receive will depend on your household size and circumstances, so not all applicants will qualify for the full £1,000.
While there are no strict eligibility criteria, the council encourages applications from those experiencing severe financial hardship and unable to afford essentials.
To apply, you must live in one of the following postcodes: PO1 – PO6, PO7 5AT, PO7 5AU, PO7 5AX, PO7 5AY, PO7 5AZ, PO7 5BA, PO7 5BS, PO7 5BT, or PO7 5BU.
Applications close at 12pm on Friday, March 14, so you’ll need to act quickly. If approved, payments will be issued within seven days, while vouchers will be sent out within three to five working days.
For more information, head to Portsmouth City Council’s website
Solihull
Solihull Council is offering £147 top-up payments for tenants of Solihull Community Housing who use biomass heating, a renewable energy source. The scheme is administered by Act on Energy on behalf of the council.
A spokesperson for the scheme said: “Financial support is available as a one-off top-up of £147, which will be credited directly to your energy billing meter.”
To qualify, applicants must:
- Be a tenant of Solihull Community Housing and heat their home using biomass
- Have a combined gross household income of £31,000 or less per year
- Have no household savings (pensioners may have up to £10,000 in savings individually)
- Have at least one vulnerable person living in the home
Solihull Council defines a “vulnerable” person as someone who:
- Has a long-term diagnosed and treated physical or mental health condition
- Is struggling with unmanageable debt
- Has a disability and receives benefits
- Receives other financial support
The council says that application processing may take a few weeks, and applicants will be notified as soon as a decision is made.
For more information, head to Solihull Council’s website
Warwickshire
The Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme is distributing funding from the Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund to provide a one-off voucher payment for those struggling with energy costs.
This is in addition to the scheme’s ongoing emergency support for residents facing financial hardship. Funding is limited, and the scheme will close on March 28, 2025 or earlier if all funds are allocated.
Warwickshire families and households can apply regardless of whether they pay for energy via pre-payment meters, direct debit, or upon receiving a bill.
Those eligible for benefits-related free school meals have already received this support as part of their cost of living payment.
For more information, head to Warwarkshire County Council’s website
Wiltshire
A new support scheme has been launched in Wiltshire to help pensioners with household bills.
The Targeted Older Person Energy Support scheme, funded through the Household Support Fund, is available to pensioners who do not qualify for the £300 Government Winter Fuel Allowance but receive a Council Tax Reduction.
Wiltshire Council has identified over 1,200 eligible households, with additional criteria including:
- Receiving a Disabled Band Reduction on Council Tax
- Receiving an Adult Social Care package
- Being 80 years or older
Eligible households will receive a letter containing a £300 Post Office cash voucher. Recipients must follow the instructions in the letter and present one of the listed forms of ID at any Post Office branch within three months of the letter’s date.
There have been reports that scam texts are circulating, falsely claiming to be government announcements about winter fuel payments.
Wiltshire Council says you should never click on links requesting personal or bank details, as it will never ask for this information to issue a Household Support Fund payment.
For more information. head to Wiltshire Council’s website
How to apply for the HSF in your area
The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.
To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:
- Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.
- Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).
- Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.
- Contact your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.