Lidl has revealed it could potentially open two new stores in South Shields under a huge expansion plan across the UK. The discount supermarket opened over 50 new stores last year and has added 15 new stores to its growing list this year.

The news comes after Lidl had a record number in sales in 2022, with 1.4 million switching to the supermarket from other stores amidst the cost-of-living crisis. It is now looking to secure sites for new stores and has published a list of hundreds of “priority” locations.

Lidl has an expansive list of shops it would like to open in the future, ranging from Scotland to the South of England, with two potential new stores listed for South Shields. The discount grocer has specified it would like to open new stores in Laygate and Marsden as part of the expansive potential list.

Lidl GB’s chief development officer, Richard Taylor said: “Our store expansion has been and continues to be unparalleled. In the last three months alone, we’ve opened 15 new stores – more than any other retailer, and in 2022 we welcomed customers through the doors of over 50 new stores. But we won’t be stopping there. Our vision is to have over 1,100 stores in the future, but really there’s no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. What’s important is that we take a strategic and sustainable approach to getting there.”

Lidl has announced it is considering two South Shields locations as part of its latest expansion